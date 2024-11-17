https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/strike-hits-odessa-detonation-heard---pro-russian-underground-network-1120908539.html

Strike Hits Odessa, Detonation Heard - Pro-Russian Underground Network

The Russian forces have conducted a strike targeting Ukraine's Odessa, and a detonation was heard afterwards, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A strike with detonation [occurred] from the side of Chernomorsk," Lebedev told the news agency, citing underground. Ukraine's newspaper reported that water and energy supplies in the city had been cut off. Ukrainian media also reported that several cities and regions, including Kiev, the Vinnytsia Region, the Lvov Region, the Khmelnytsky Region, the Ivano-Frankovsk Region, the Rovno Region and in the Zakarpattia Region, had been subjected to several explosions, too. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air alert is in place almost throughout the country at the moment. Ukrainian Energy Ministry announced later in the day emergency power outages across the country.

