International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/taiwan-issue-red-line-that-cannot-be-crossed---xi-jinping-1120908001.html
Taiwan Issue Red Line That Cannot Be Crossed - Xi Jinping
Taiwan Issue Red Line That Cannot Be Crossed - Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
The Taiwan issue is a red line that cannot be crossed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Lima.
2024-11-17T05:05+0000
2024-11-17T05:05+0000
world
joe biden
china
taiwan
chinese foreign ministry
xi jinping
us
taiwan strait
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120907843_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41fb2aade312a746d9741e3db83f78c8.jpg
"The Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China’s path and system, and China’s development right are four red lines for China. They must not be challenged. These are the most important guardrails and safety nets for China-US relations," Xi Jinping said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Xi Jinping told Joe Biden in Lima that peace on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and separatism were as incompatible as fire and water, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.China's commitment to mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as principles for the development of China-US relations remains unchanged, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.Today, humanity is facing unprecedented challenges, and major power rivalry should not be the underlying logic of this era, Xi Jinping said.If China and the United States view each other as enemies, their relations will regress, the Chinese leader said.If the US says one thing and does another, it will undermine trust between Beijing and Washington, he noted.The meeting of the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru.Official relations between the central government of China and its island province were severed in 1949 after Kuomintang forces lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party and moved to the island. Business and informal contacts between Taipei and Beijing resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, they have engaged through non-governmental organizations, including the Beijing-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei-based Straits Exchange Foundation.Beijing considers Taiwan to be an integral part of China, and adherence to the 'One China' principle is a mandatory condition for other countries wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with China. The United States officially adheres to the One China policy and does not recognize Taiwan's independence, despite supplying weapons to the island. Beijing describes Taiwan as the most sensitive issue in its relations with Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/china-warns-us-to-avoid-sending-false-signals-over-taiwan-relations-1120893306.html
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120907843_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d42ab92c4a7d6e35e149f6aeff42c5bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan issue is a red line, chinese president xi jinping, us president joe biden
taiwan issue is a red line, chinese president xi jinping, us president joe biden

Taiwan Issue Red Line That Cannot Be Crossed - Xi Jinping

05:05 GMT 17.11.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaChinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Lima, Peru.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Lima, Peru. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Taiwan issue is a red line that cannot be crossed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Lima.
"The Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China’s path and system, and China’s development right are four red lines for China. They must not be challenged. These are the most important guardrails and safety nets for China-US relations," Xi Jinping said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Xi Jinping told Joe Biden in Lima that peace on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and separatism were as incompatible as fire and water, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
"President Xi stressed that cross-Strait peace and stability and 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities are irreconcilable as water and fire. If the US side cares about maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it is crucial that it sees clearly the true nature of Lai Ching-te and the DPP authorities in seeking 'Taiwan independence,' handles the Taiwan question with extra prudence, unequivocally opposes 'Taiwan independence,' and supports China’s peaceful reunification," the ministry said.
China's commitment to mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as principles for the development of China-US relations remains unchanged, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
"China’s goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged. Its commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as principles for handling China-US relations remains unchanged. Its position of resolutely safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Today, humanity is facing unprecedented challenges, and major power rivalry should not be the underlying logic of this era, Xi Jinping said.
"Humanity is faced with unprecedented challenges in this turbulent world suffering from frequent conflicts. Major-country competition should not be the underlying logic of the times; only solidarity and cooperation can help humanity overcome current difficulties," Xi Jinping said, as quoted by China Central Television.
If China and the United States view each other as enemies, their relations will regress, the Chinese leader said.
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
World
China Warns US to Avoid Sending 'False Signals' Over Taiwan Relations
15 November, 09:43 GMT

"When the two countries treat each other as partner and seek common ground while shelving differences, their relationship will make considerable progress," Xi noted.

If the US says one thing and does another, it will undermine trust between Beijing and Washington, he noted.
"As two major countries, neither China nor the United States should seek to remodel the other according to one’s own will, suppress the other from the so-called 'position of strength,' or deprive the other of the legitimate right to development so as to maintain its leading status," Xi said.
The meeting of the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru.
Official relations between the central government of China and its island province were severed in 1949 after Kuomintang forces lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party and moved to the island. Business and informal contacts between Taipei and Beijing resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, they have engaged through non-governmental organizations, including the Beijing-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei-based Straits Exchange Foundation.
Beijing considers Taiwan to be an integral part of China, and adherence to the 'One China' principle is a mandatory condition for other countries wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with China. The United States officially adheres to the One China policy and does not recognize Taiwan's independence, despite supplying weapons to the island. Beijing describes Taiwan as the most sensitive issue in its relations with Washington.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала