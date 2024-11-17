https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/week-and-a-half-after-blowout-loss-harris-campaign-still-pleading-with-donors-for-more-money-1120910266.html
Week-and-a-Half After Blowout Loss, Harris Campaign Still Pleading With Donors for More Money
The Democrats suffered a repeat of the 2016 presidential election last week, with Donald Trump returning to the White House, while Republicans flipped the Senate and maintained control of the House of Representatives - a government trifecta the GOP previously enjoyed between 2017 and 2019.
Despite raking in over $2.3 bln in cash for her campaign and billions more in indirect support through the PAC-based campaign financing loophole, Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign surrogates are reportedly still prodding donors for more money after her election loss.The Reason?The campaign reportedly spent more than it raised on an array of election-related content, from TV, internet and mail ads to lavish payments to social media influencers, concerts and rallies, and now wants supporters to help it climb out of the financial hole it has dug for itself.The Sweetener?Democrats say that despite losing the war, there’s still a battle to be fought over Donald Trump’s cabinet picks – many of whom will have to undergo grueling confirmation hearings in the Senate, and point to outstanding seats in the House of Representatives, the election results for which have yet to be called.US media reported last week that the Harris campaign had landed itself $20 mln in debt after the election. Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express “surprise” over the fact that Harris had run out of money, and urged Republicans, “for the sake of desperately needed UNITY,” to chip in to help the opposition pay back the debts.Media hinted at one big potential source of the debts, pointing to last-minute concerts in seven swing states featuring big name (and big bucks) artists like Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.
