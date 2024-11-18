https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/bidens-apec-summit-visit-results-in-one-more-backhanded-slap-in-face-to-western-empire-1120918246.html

Biden's APEC Summit Visit Results in 'One More Backhanded Slap in Face to Western Empire'

Outgoing US President Joe Biden was unable to score a diplomatic breakthrough of any kind last week during his appearance at the annual APEC Summit in Peru.

The meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was pure formality, argues Jeff J. Brown, author of “The China Trilogy” and founder of Seek Truth From Facts Foundation.According to him, what Xi told Biden during the meeting basically amounted to reiterating what the former previously told Donald Trump by phone earlier this month: “cooperation is mutually beneficial for both sides; as two leading world powers, humanity depends on us to do the right thing, and trying to limit China’s progress and development is bound to fail.”That said, Brown speculates that China is unlikely to let its guard down as Trump’s approach to Sino-American relations may not be that different from Biden’s.Brown also suggests that the way Biden was treated by the hosts of the summit, i.e. not getting a red carpet reception upon arrival and being sidelined in the summit’s annual family photo, was “just one more backhanded slap in face to Western empire.”

