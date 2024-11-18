EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Lifting of Ban on Strikes Deep Into Russia - Borrell
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he had initially supported the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, and this issue will be discussed at the Foreign Ministers council.
On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles. Le Figaro newspaper claimed that France and the United Kingdom had also authorized Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to attack Russian territory.
"I continue believing this is what it has to be done [Ukraine to use weapons for long strikes deep into Russia] and I am sure will discuss it once and again... I have been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we provided to them," Borrell said ahead of the ministerial meeting in Brussels.