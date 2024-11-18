https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/eu-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-lifting-of-ban-on-strikes-deep-into-russia---borrell-1120916735.html

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Lifting of Ban on Strikes Deep Into Russia - Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he had initially supported the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, and this issue will be discussed at the Foreign Ministers council.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles. Le Figaro newspaper claimed that France and the United Kingdom had also authorized Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to attack Russian territory.

