Biden's 'Unnecessary Escalation' Only Sets Trump Up for Failure - Ex-DoD Analyst

Ukraine's use of ATACMS does not change much militarily, only adds up to escalation and sets Donald Trump up for failure after inauguration, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.

2024-11-17T23:43+0000

2024-11-17T23:43+0000

2024-11-18T03:44+0000

President Biden has approved the Ukrainian military's employment of US-manufactured ATACMS missiles to aid in defending their weakening positions within the Ukrainian-held territories of Russia's Kursk region, as reported by the New York Times on Sunday, citing informed US officials.ATACMS missiles have range of up to 200km, which is simillar or less than those Ukrainian drones already can fly. This makes the Biden's decision, if true, an act of 'unnecessary escalation', former Pentagon analyst said.There may only be one reason for such a move by American administration, and it appears to be a political one. By allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS in strikes on Russian territory, Biden is setting up Trump for Ukrainian failure if the new administration doesn't stand by that decision, Maloof suggests.Biden's decision, if true, would only lead to an intensification of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and stockpiles to force Kiev to seek peace.President Putin's September warning about the implications of NATO countries freeing Kiev's hand to use long-range missiles to target areas deep inside Russia seemed to have influenced alliance plans to do so, with the bloc publicly backpeddling on its plans later that month.

