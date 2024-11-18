https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/madness-unlimited-us-deep-state-tries-to-instigate-wwiii---french-politician-1120916025.html

Madness Unlimited: US Deep State Tries to Instigate WWIII - French Politician

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier warned that direct participation of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict will change its essence, and that Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats it faces.

Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots party, has lashed out at outgoing US President Joe Biden over his reported approval of Ukraine’s long-range missile strikes deep inside Russia."We expected this kind of thing: their madness knows no bounds! Reasonable people will have to take over and get rid of NATO once and for all!" he pointed out.The New York Times earlier cited unnamed sources as saying that Biden authorized "the first use" of Ukraine’s US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles deep into Russian territory. The NYT called the decision "a major change in US policy," which "divided" Biden advisers. Neither Biden nor the White House have yet commented on the matter.This was followed by France's Le Figaro newspaper claiming that France and the UK have also allegedly allowed the Kiev regime to strike at Russian territory using their long-range weapons.Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova for her part, recalled that President Vladimir Putin had already shared his thoughts on possible Western approval for Ukraine to conduct strikes deep within Russian soil.In an interview with Russian television in September, Putin said that allowing the Zelensky regime to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles will actually mean NATO's direct participation in the Ukraine conflict.

