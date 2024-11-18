Hungary's Szijjarto Believes US, Brussels Could Turn Ukraine Conflict Into Global One

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/hungarys-szijjarto-believes-us-brussels-could-turn-ukraine-conflict-into-global-one-1120919384.html
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Brussels and Washington could spread the conflict in Ukraine to the rest of the world, amid reports that the West had authorized long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.
"The pro-war mainstream in Brussels and Washington has launched a last desperate attack on the new reality ... This is not only anti-democratic, but also extremely dangerous. It seems that the pro-war forces, in their final desperation, are not afraid of the worst, especially spreading the war in Ukraine to the whole world," Szijjarto said on social media. On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed US administration officials, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory. The sources said the first strikes deep into Russian territory were likely to be carried out with ATACMS missiles. Le Figaro newspaper claimed that France and the UK had also authorized Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to attack Russian territory, but later removed this information from its article. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September that NATO countries were not only discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev, but were essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. Direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict will change its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats to it, Putin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Brussels and Washington could spread the conflict in Ukraine to the rest of the world, amid reports that the West had authorized long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.
"The pro-war mainstream in Brussels and Washington has launched a last desperate attack on the new reality ... This is not only anti-democratic, but also extremely dangerous. It seems that the pro-war forces, in their final desperation, are not afraid of the worst, especially spreading the war in Ukraine to the whole world," Szijjarto said on social media.
On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed US administration officials, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory
. The sources said the first strikes deep into Russian territory were likely to be carried out with ATACMS missiles. Le Figaro newspaper claimed that France and the UK had also authorized Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to attack Russian territory, but later removed this information from its article.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September that NATO countries were not only discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev, but were essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. Direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict will change its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats to it, Putin added.