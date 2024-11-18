https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/us-permission-to-strike-deep-into-russia-will-not-change-scholzs-stance-on-taurus--berlin-1120919138.html

US Permission to Strike Deep Into Russia Will Not Change Scholz's Stance on Taurus- Berlin

Berlin was informed in advance of the US decision to allow Kiev to strike long-range missiles at positions in Russia, but this will not change German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision not to deliver Taurus missiles, German government deputy spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Monday.

"The German government was notified in advance. This will not have consequences for the German chancellor's decision [not to supply Kiev with Taurus missiles]," Buchner told reporters. On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles. Le Figaro newspaper claimed that France and the United Kingdom had also authorized Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to attack Russian territory.

