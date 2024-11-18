https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/russia-develops-contactless-method-to-protect-the-iss-from-dangerous-space-debris-1120918742.html

Russia Develops Contactless Method to Protect the ISS From Dangerous Space Debris

Scientists from Samara University have proposed a groundbreaking solution to shield space stations and satellites from hazardous debris. Their innovative device, designed to "blow" debris off dangerous orbital paths, promises to prevent accidents in the vacuum of space and extend the operational lifespan of space infrastructure.

The innovative device, designed to "blow" debris off dangerous orbital paths, promises to prevent accidents in the vacuum of space and extend the operational lifespan of space infrastructure. The findings are published in Acta Astronautica.Even a small piece of space debris can cause significant damage if it collides with a spacecraft. Larger debris, such as defunct satellites or old rocket stages, poses an even greater threat, potentially destroying large structures like the International Space Station (ISS), explained experts from the Samara National Research University named after Academician S.P. Korolev (Samara University).Currently, the only way to avoid collisions is to adjust the station’s orbit using either its onboard engines or those of docked spacecraft. Since 1999, the ISS has conducted 38 such maneuvers, each consuming considerable fuel resources.The researchers at Samara University propose a new approach: equipping the station with a specialized spacecraft capable of detaching when debris threatens. This device would fly towards the debris and use the thrust from its electric propulsion system to "blow" the debris off the hazardous orbit—akin to a hairdryer.Ledkov elaborated that the spacecraft would detach from the station, approach the debris to within 10 meters, and direct a stream of ions from its electric propulsion system onto the debris. These ions would impact the debris’ surface, generating a small braking force. Once the debris was safely diverted from its threatening orbit, the spacecraft would return to the ISS for refueling and maintenance.Ledkov emphasized that under the most favorable alignment of the station and a large object, fuel consumption for the maneuver could be reduced nearly tenfold.The project required solving numerous scientific challenges, with active involvement from master’s students specializing in "Mechanics and Mathematical Modeling" at Samara University’s Institute of Aviation and Rocket-Space Technology.The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation.

