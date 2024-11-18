https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/bidens-nod-for-ukraines-strikes-deep-into-russia-how-world-reacts-1120918039.html

Biden’s Nod for Ukraine’s Strikes Deep Into Russia: How World Reacts

Biden’s Nod for Ukraine’s Strikes Deep Into Russia: How World Reacts

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons means that the outgoing US administration what to go ahead with provoking escalation of tensions in Ukraine.

2024-11-18T12:02+0000

2024-11-18T12:02+0000

2024-11-18T12:02+0000

world

russia

us

ukraine

joe biden

dmitry peskov

army tactical missile system (atacms)

strikes

territory

decision

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120131715_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69f35eeac50d403687095710d00efd52.jpg

Politicians, journalists and entrepreneurs have reacted to outgoing US President Joe Biden’s reported nod for Ukraine to use American long-range missiles to strike Russia.Who Condemned the DecisionDonald Trump Jr., the eldest of US President­-elect Donald Trump, accused "imbeciles" from the military industrial complex, who are seeking to unleash the Third World War before his father "has a chance to create peace and save lives."He was echoed by Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted that "On his way out of office, Joe Biden is dangerously trying to start WWIII by authorizing Ukraine the use of US long-range missiles into Russia."Venture capitalist David Sacks in turn pointed out that Trump wins a "clear mandate to end the war in Ukraine" as Biden is “massively escalating” the situation and trying to "hand" the President-elect "the worst situation possible."Spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the US Liu Pengyu underscored that Beijing condemns possible ATACMS missile strikes on Russian territory and actions that could lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Biden’s purported move means that America “has entered a phase of madness of North American imperialism.”Who Applauded the EscalationEU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he supported the idea of allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory with Western long-range weapons, and this issue will be discussed at the EU Foreign Ministers Council.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made it clear that Berlin supports Biden’s decision, insisting that the use of long-range weapons is within the right of self-defense.Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros did not trhink twice before "This is great news," in a reference to Biden's move. US Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss said that the outgoing POTUS' decision is a "long-awaited progress," while member of the European Parliament Thijs Reuten praised the move on his X page: "Finally! Now Ukraine needs more ATACMS to attack the positions from where it is being attacked."On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that President Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian soil will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles.Commenting on the reported developments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It is obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps - in fact, they talked about this - in order to continue to add oil to the fire and continue to provoke further escalation of tension around this [Ukraine] conflict."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/madness-unlimited-us-deep-state-tries-to-instigate-wwiii---french-politician-1120916025.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, western long-range weapons, us president­-elect donald trump, ukraine's use of us long-range missiles into russia, the ukraine conflict