https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/french-lawmaker-calls-for-parliamentary-discussion-of-ukraines-possible-strikes-into-russia-1120924688.html
French Lawmaker Calls For Parliamentary Discussion of Ukraine's Possible Strikes Into Russia
French Lawmaker Calls For Parliamentary Discussion of Ukraine's Possible Strikes Into Russia
Sputnik International
The leader of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, has called for an extraordinary session of the French parliament as the US reportedly allows Kiev to use Western-supplied missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.
2024-11-19T05:58+0000
2024-11-19T05:58+0000
2024-11-19T05:58+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
russia
ukraine
france
nato
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688e0f531e55686b020dca8b9ce4cf13.jpg
He dubbed the situation "the ongoing escalation". As diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis resume, the "hawkish" bloc of the US, the UK, Poland, the Baltic states, and France is doing all it can to prevent them from succeeding, the lawmaker added. Roussel also warned of the possible consequences of such actions, saying that Russia has declared that allowing Kiev to use Western-supplied munitions for strikes deep into Russia would be tantamount to direct NATO involvement in the conflict. On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US president Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACS missiles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the permission to strike deep into Russia, if it was accepted and communicated to Ukraine, means a new round of tensions. He also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly formulated Moscow's position regarding decisions on strikes with long-range weapons on the territory of Russia. Putin said in September that NATO countries were not only discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev but were essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. Direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict will change its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats to it, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/madness-unlimited-us-deep-state-tries-to-instigate-wwiii---french-politician-1120916025.html
russia
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa2f9f7b1381093f3b9730330ef837c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine escalation, escalation ladder, ukraine conflict, ukraine tensions, ukraine strikes deep into russia
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine escalation, escalation ladder, ukraine conflict, ukraine tensions, ukraine strikes deep into russia
French Lawmaker Calls For Parliamentary Discussion of Ukraine's Possible Strikes Into Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, has called for an extraordinary session of the French parliament as the US reportedly allows Kiev to use Western-supplied missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.
He dubbed the situation "the ongoing escalation".
"Parliament must be convened immediately to discuss the dangers that the ongoing escalation poses to Europe and the world," Roussel said in a statement on Monday.
As diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis resume, the "hawkish" bloc of the US, the UK, Poland, the Baltic states, and France is doing all it can to prevent them from succeeding, the lawmaker added.
"It is shameful that the French government is slavishly following this process," the statement said.
Roussel also warned of the possible consequences of such actions, saying that Russia has declared that allowing Kiev to use Western-supplied munitions for strikes deep into Russia would be tantamount to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
"This is not only a further escalation, but a perceived risk of the conflict spilling over onto European soil... France must break with this policy, declare that French weapons cannot be used to attack Russian territory, and refuse to send the Mirage [fighter jets]. The conditions of military aid must be reconsidered and subordinated to the development of a concrete and urgent political solution," the statement read.
On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US president Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory
. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACS missiles.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the permission to strike deep into Russia, if it was accepted and communicated to Ukraine, means a new round of tensions. He also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly formulated Moscow's position regarding decisions on strikes with long-range weapons on the territory of Russia.
Putin said in September that NATO countries were not only discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev but were essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. Direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict will change its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats to it, Putin added.