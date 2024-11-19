https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/french-lawmaker-calls-for-parliamentary-discussion-of-ukraines-possible-strikes-into-russia-1120924688.html

French Lawmaker Calls For Parliamentary Discussion of Ukraine's Possible Strikes Into Russia

French Lawmaker Calls For Parliamentary Discussion of Ukraine's Possible Strikes Into Russia

Sputnik International

The leader of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, has called for an extraordinary session of the French parliament as the US reportedly allows Kiev to use Western-supplied missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

2024-11-19T05:58+0000

2024-11-19T05:58+0000

2024-11-19T05:58+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

russia

ukraine

france

nato

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688e0f531e55686b020dca8b9ce4cf13.jpg

He dubbed the situation "the ongoing escalation". As diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis resume, the "hawkish" bloc of the US, the UK, Poland, the Baltic states, and France is doing all it can to prevent them from succeeding, the lawmaker added. Roussel also warned of the possible consequences of such actions, saying that Russia has declared that allowing Kiev to use Western-supplied munitions for strikes deep into Russia would be tantamount to direct NATO involvement in the conflict. On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US president Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACS missiles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the permission to strike deep into Russia, if it was accepted and communicated to Ukraine, means a new round of tensions. He also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly formulated Moscow's position regarding decisions on strikes with long-range weapons on the territory of Russia. Putin said in September that NATO countries were not only discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev but were essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. Direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict will change its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats to it, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/madness-unlimited-us-deep-state-tries-to-instigate-wwiii---french-politician-1120916025.html

russia

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine escalation, escalation ladder, ukraine conflict, ukraine tensions, ukraine strikes deep into russia