Trump Personally Asks Senators to Approve Gaetz for Attorney General - Reports

US President-elect Donald Trump allegedly personally calls Republican senators, urging them to vote for Matt Gaetz's candidacy for the country's Attorney General and the head of the Justice Department despite the charges against the former congressman, Axios reported citing senators.

Earlier, NBC reported citing sources that more than half of US Republican senators did not support Gaetz's candidacy. Thus, the Senate will not have enough votes to be approved to the position. Another senator, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed a call from Trump urging them to vote for Gaetz. Gaetz's nomination allegedly shocked Justice Department officials, with some calling the decision "insane," NBC previously reported. Gaetz, who was previously the subject of a federal investigation that ended without charges, has regularly criticized both the Justice Department and the FBI, including calling for the bureau to be defunded and abolished. The Ethics Committee has been investigating Gaetz since 2021, though the process has been repeatedly suspended. The allegations included alleged sexual harassment, drug use, accepting inappropriate gifts and obstruction of justice. Gaetz denied all charges. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would "strongly urge" the Ethics Committee not to release its report on the Gaetz investigation.

