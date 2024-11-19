International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/uk-trains-50000-ukrainian-soldiers-under-operation-interflex---defense-ministry-1120923737.html
UK Trains 50,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Under Operation Interflex - Defense Ministry
UK Trains 50,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Under Operation Interflex - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
A total of 50,000 Ukrainian servicepeople have been trained through Operation Interflex, the UK-led training program for the Ukrainian armed forces, the UK Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-11-19T04:50+0000
2024-11-19T04:50+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
nato
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbb79c073d7fe725413dee56443e335.jpg
"50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained under Operation Interflex, boosting their skills and readiness," the ministry said on X. In September, the ministry said that more than 45,000 Ukrainian servicepeople had undergone training under the program since its launch in 2022. Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program of its kind in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program. Russia has repeatedly warned that Western military aid to Ukraine hinders the peace process and makes NATO countries a party to the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/western-intel-trained-ukrainian-nationalists-for-maidan-coup-since-2012---ex-sbu-worker-1120916260.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b37c31ca64e2fe2ef5b611ac38759045.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nato ukraine, ukraine conflict west, nato crisis in ukraine, nato trains ukraine
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nato ukraine, ukraine conflict west, nato crisis in ukraine, nato trains ukraine

UK Trains 50,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Under Operation Interflex - Defense Ministry

04:50 GMT 19.11.2024
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Ukrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern EnglandUkrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England
Ukrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Ukrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 50,000 Ukrainian servicepeople have been trained through Operation Interflex, the UK-led training program for the Ukrainian armed forces, the UK Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained under Operation Interflex, boosting their skills and readiness," the ministry said on X.
In September, the ministry said that more than 45,000 Ukrainian servicepeople had undergone training under the program since its launch in 2022.
Shortly before the tragedy, members of radical pro-Maidan nationalist groups as well as “Ultras” football hooligans arrived in Odessa and staged a march “For the Unity of Ukraine”, which ended in clashes, with thugs setting fire to the tents set up by anti-Maidan protesters on Kulikovo Pole Square. Anti-Maidan activists tried to defend themselves by retreating to the Trade Unions House. The radicals blocked the exits of the building. A fire soon broke out. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2024
World
Western Intel Groomed Ukrainian Extremists for Maidan Coup Since 2012, Ex-SBU Insider Reveals
Yesterday, 07:18 GMT
Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program of its kind in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program.
Russia has repeatedly warned that Western military aid to Ukraine hinders the peace process and makes NATO countries a party to the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала