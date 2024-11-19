https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/uk-trains-50000-ukrainian-soldiers-under-operation-interflex---defense-ministry-1120923737.html
UK Trains 50,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Under Operation Interflex - Defense Ministry
UK Trains 50,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Under Operation Interflex - Defense Ministry
A total of 50,000 Ukrainian servicepeople have been trained through Operation Interflex, the UK-led training program for the Ukrainian armed forces, the UK Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained under Operation Interflex, boosting their skills and readiness," the ministry said on X. In September, the ministry said that more than 45,000 Ukrainian servicepeople had undergone training under the program since its launch in 2022. Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program of its kind in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program. Russia has repeatedly warned that Western military aid to Ukraine hinders the peace process and makes NATO countries a party to the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 50,000 Ukrainian servicepeople have been trained through Operation Interflex, the UK-led training program for the Ukrainian armed forces, the UK Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained under Operation Interflex, boosting their skills and readiness," the ministry said on X.
In September, the ministry said that more than 45,000 Ukrainian servicepeople had undergone training under the program since its launch in 2022.
Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program of its kind in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program.
Russia has repeatedly warned that Western military aid to Ukraine hinders the peace process
and makes NATO countries a party to the conflict.