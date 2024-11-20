https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/hungary-convenes-defense-council-after-russian-nuclear-doctrine-update-1120942972.html

Hungary Convenes Defense Council After Russian Nuclear Doctrine Update

Hungary Convenes Defense Council After Russian Nuclear Doctrine Update

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday convened the country's defense council over the recent update of Russia's nuclear doctrine after some Western states authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes into Russian territory.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday morning called a meeting of the defense council because of the latest developments in the Ukrainian ... [conflict] and the increased risk of conflict escalation," Orban's spokesman, Bertalan Havasi, was quoted by the MTI news agency as saying. The members of Hungary's defense council are "reviewing the military situation after Washington gave permission to use Western weapons against distant Russian territories" and "assessing Russia's decision to expand the list of military threats which Moscow finds permissible to neutralize with the use of nuclear weapons," the spokesman said. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order updating Russia's nuclear doctrine on Tuesday. The expanded list of grounds for Russia's use of nuclear weapons includes retaliation against the use of nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against Russia or its allies; aggression against Russia or Belarus with the use of conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to their sovereignty; credible information that ballistic missiles have been launched to attack Russia or its allies; the use of weapons of mass destruction against Russian facilities and military personnel located outside Russia's territory. On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles. European media reported that France and the UK had also authorized Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to attack Russian territory, but later removed this information from its article. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claimed that this authorization pertains to strikes within a 300-kilometer (186 miles) radius inside Russia. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the authorization to strike deep inside Russia, if it was accepted and communicated to the Kiev regime, would mean a new round of tension. Peskov also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had clearly formulated Moscow's position on decisions to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September that NATO countries were not only discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev, but were essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. Direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict will change its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats to it, Putin added.

