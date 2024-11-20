https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/as-biden-adds-fuel-to-ukraine-fire-with-mines-russia-vows-unshakable-defense-1120938203.html

As Biden Adds Fuel to Ukraine Fire With Mines, Russia Vows Unshakable Defense

The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden is fully committed to continuing the conflict in Ukraine and is doing everything to achieve this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing two US officials, that President Biden had approved the shipment of antipersonnel mines to Ukraine. This decision reportedly aligns with the current White House administration's efforts to assist the Kiev regime in trying to stop Russia's steady advance. One official stated that Ukrainian lawmakers have committed to refraining from using these mines in heavily populated areas.It's difficult to determine the accuracy of reports regarding Biden's approval of sending antipersonnel mines to Kiev, although the official suggested that it is a possibility.Measures Taken to Ensure Safety of All Critical Russian Infrastructure FacilitiesNecessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all critical infrastructure facilities in Russia, including the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Only Ukraine Fond of Committing Sabotage & Terrorism on Baltic Sea FloorKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that it is Ukraine, not Russia, that engages in sabotage and acts of terrorism at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.On Monday, the German and Finnish top diplomats published a joint statement, in which they expressed deep concern over a "severed undersea cable", connecting the two countries in the Baltic Sea.Such accusations pointing the finger at Russia as the one allegedly responsible for blowing up the cables in question in the Baltic Sea are absurd and groundless, the spokesman replied.US Embassy in Kiev Shuts Doors Over Alleged Attack?Reports of an alleged possible airstrike on Kiev, which was divulged by the American Embassy in Ukraine, is related to the course of the special military operation and the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the US diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital announced it was temporarily closing its doors amid reports of an alleged potential airstrike.

