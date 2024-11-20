https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/as-biden-adds-fuel-to-ukraine-fire-with-mines-russia-vows-unshakable-defense-1120938203.html
As Biden Adds Fuel to Ukraine Fire With Mines, Russia Vows Unshakable Defense
As Biden Adds Fuel to Ukraine Fire With Mines, Russia Vows Unshakable Defense
Sputnik International
The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden is fully committed to continuing the conflict in Ukraine and is doing everything to achieve this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2024-11-20T11:21+0000
2024-11-20T11:21+0000
2024-11-20T11:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing two US officials, that President Biden had approved the shipment of antipersonnel mines to Ukraine. This decision reportedly aligns with the current White House administration's efforts to assist the Kiev regime in trying to stop Russia's steady advance. One official stated that Ukrainian lawmakers have committed to refraining from using these mines in heavily populated areas.It's difficult to determine the accuracy of reports regarding Biden's approval of sending antipersonnel mines to Kiev, although the official suggested that it is a possibility.Measures Taken to Ensure Safety of All Critical Russian Infrastructure FacilitiesNecessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all critical infrastructure facilities in Russia, including the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Only Ukraine Fond of Committing Sabotage & Terrorism on Baltic Sea FloorKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that it is Ukraine, not Russia, that engages in sabotage and acts of terrorism at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.On Monday, the German and Finnish top diplomats published a joint statement, in which they expressed deep concern over a "severed undersea cable", connecting the two countries in the Baltic Sea.Such accusations pointing the finger at Russia as the one allegedly responsible for blowing up the cables in question in the Baltic Sea are absurd and groundless, the spokesman replied.US Embassy in Kiev Shuts Doors Over Alleged Attack?Reports of an alleged possible airstrike on Kiev, which was divulged by the American Embassy in Ukraine, is related to the course of the special military operation and the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the US diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital announced it was temporarily closing its doors amid reports of an alleged potential airstrike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russias-new-nuclear-policy-leaves-us-and-nato-facing-strategic-dead-end---intel-chief-1120937721.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/full-text-of-russias-updated-nuclear-doctrine-1120932192.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian nuclear deterrence, russian nuclear doctrine, ukraine sabotage, ukraine terrorism
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian nuclear deterrence, russian nuclear doctrine, ukraine sabotage, ukraine terrorism
As Biden Adds Fuel to Ukraine Fire With Mines, Russia Vows Unshakable Defense
The outgoing US administration of President Joe Biden is fully committed to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and is doing everything possible to drag the hostilities on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing two US officials, that President Biden had approved the shipment of antipersonnel mines to Ukraine. This decision reportedly aligns with the current White House administration's efforts to assist the Kiev regime in trying to stop Russia's steady advance. One official stated that Ukrainian lawmakers have committed to refraining from using these mines in heavily populated areas.
"In general, based on the trend exhibited by the outgoing US administration, they are fully committed to dragging on the war in Ukraine. They are doing everything possible for this in the time that remains," Peskov told reporters.
It's difficult to determine the accuracy of reports regarding Biden's approval of sending
antipersonnel mines to Kiev, although the official suggested that it is a possibility.
Measures Taken to Ensure Safety of All Critical Russian Infrastructure Facilities
Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all critical infrastructure
facilities in Russia, including the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief has long been issuing instructions, and all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard all critical infrastructure facilities, including the [Crimean] bridge," Peskov told reporters.
Only Ukraine Fond of Committing Sabotage & Terrorism on Baltic Sea Floor
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that it is Ukraine, not Russia, that engages in sabotage and acts of terrorism at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.
On Monday, the German and Finnish top diplomats published a joint statement, in which they expressed deep concern over a "severed undersea cable", connecting the two countries in the Baltic Sea.
Such accusations pointing the finger at Russia as the one allegedly responsible for blowing up the cables in question in the Baltic Sea are absurd and groundless, the spokesman replied.
"This perhaps seems ridiculous, especially in light of the absence of any reaction to Ukraine's sabotage activities in the Baltic Sea. You know that it is Ukraine that actually prefers to engage in acts of sabotage and terrorism at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. I mean [take] the explosions of the North Stream pipelines," Peskov told reporters.
US Embassy in Kiev Shuts Doors Over Alleged Attack?
Reports of an alleged possible airstrike on Kiev, which was divulged by the American Embassy in Ukraine, is related to the course of the special military operation and the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the US diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital announced it was temporarily closing its doors amid reports of an alleged potential airstrike.
"Although this topic falls outside our area of expertise, it directly relates to the course of the special military operation and is solely within the purview of the Ministry of Defense," Peskov emphasized, replying to a question about how the Kremlin would respond to the report from the US Embassy about a possible airstrike on Kiev.