Belarus Blasts US Move to Send Antipersonnel Mines to Ukraine

- The decision of the outgoing US administration to supply antipersonnel mines to Ukraine will further undermine the global balance of power, prompting the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to take action, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said on Wednesday.

2024-11-20T12:42+0000

2024-11-20T12:42+0000

2024-11-20T12:51+0000

This move will prompt the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to take action, he added. The general warned that there was no guarantee that such weapons would not be used against the CSTO member states, given deteriorating geopolitical relations, increasing instability and the failure of international political institutions to influence these processes. These factors have a significant impact on the security of Belarus and the entire Eastern European region, Muraveiko added. The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed US administration officials, that outgoing US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the move as escalatory.

2024

