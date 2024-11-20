https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/only-americans-can-do-it-why-ukrainians-cant-launch-atacms-alone-1120946127.html
‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone
‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone
Sputnik International
Five US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles were intercepted and one was damaged by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems on November 19, as Ukrainian forces launched six missiles at Russia's Bryansk region at 3:25 am.
2024-11-20T17:37+0000
2024-11-20T17:37+0000
2024-11-20T17:37+0000
analysis
army tactical missile system (atacms)
americans
us
opinion
military & intelligence
scott ritter
alexander mikhailov
bryansk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/14/1120945961_0:157:3087:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_6e1fbb66624434482b90c7772444367a.jpg
The US is getting bogged down in the Ukraine conflict despite assertions to the contrary. "American servicemen are involved in [ATACMS] missile guidance... and coordinating their flights to deliver the strike. We can say this with complete confidence," Alexander Mikhailov, head of Russia's Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.The pundit explains that: American security experts echo the Russian scholar. Speaking on the Judging Freedom podcast on Tuesday, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated that "ATACMS cannot be operated by anyone but the US": The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the US against growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the US greenlighting Ukraine's strikes deep inside Russia with ATACMS means "a qualitatively" new situation in terms of Washington's involvement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/lavrov-calls-use-of-atacms-in-bryansk-region-signal-that-us-wants-escalation-1120932047.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/atacms-strike-on-russias-soil-equates-declaration-of-war-expert-1120935239.html
bryansk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/14/1120945961_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff3a7a9a78ebc06d90fd498dc5aab3bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine fired six atacms missiles at bryansk region, only us can operate atacms, nato, us specialists download data into atacms missiles, why atacms strike on bryansk means us attack on russia, russian new nuclear doctrine
ukraine fired six atacms missiles at bryansk region, only us can operate atacms, nato, us specialists download data into atacms missiles, why atacms strike on bryansk means us attack on russia, russian new nuclear doctrine
‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone
Five US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles were intercepted and one was damaged by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems on November 19, as Ukrainian forces launched six missiles at Russia's Bryansk region at 3:25 am.
The US is getting bogged down in the Ukraine conflict despite assertions to the contrary.
"American servicemen are involved in [ATACMS] missile guidance... and coordinating their flights to deliver the strike
. We can say this with complete confidence," Alexander Mikhailov, head of Russia's Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
The pundit explains that:
US-made ATACMS
use satellite navigation data that is provided by the US military
target selection and their coordinates is carried out by US military-technical specialists
the process of loading the flight mission into the missile's guidance head is conducted by US soldiers
"The launch cannot be carried out without the American officers," says Mikhailov, "[Americans] wouldn't transfer either the algorithms, or the codes, or the mechanisms for entering coordinates into the ATACMS missiles to officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."
American security experts echo the Russian scholar.
Speaking on the Judging Freedom podcast on Tuesday, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated
that "ATACMS cannot be operated by anyone but the US"
:
the guidance system and the data that is going in is developed by the Pentagon's geospatial analysts in Europe
the data, classified using National Security Agency cryptology, is communicated from the European site to a downlink station in Ukraine manned by US specialists
it then is loaded up on the ATACMS again by US specialists
"So the mission is planned by the US, the data is loaded into the missile and when the button is fired it's being... fired by the US against Russia," Ritter says. "Only Americans can do it."
The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the US against growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the US greenlighting Ukraine's strikes deep inside Russia with ATACMS means "a qualitatively" new situation in terms of Washington's involvement.