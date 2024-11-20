https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/only-americans-can-do-it-why-ukrainians-cant-launch-atacms-alone-1120946127.html

‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone

‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone

Sputnik International

Five US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles were intercepted and one was damaged by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems on November 19, as Ukrainian forces launched six missiles at Russia's Bryansk region at 3:25 am.

2024-11-20T17:37+0000

2024-11-20T17:37+0000

2024-11-20T17:37+0000

analysis

army tactical missile system (atacms)

americans

us

opinion

military & intelligence

scott ritter

alexander mikhailov

bryansk

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/14/1120945961_0:157:3087:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_6e1fbb66624434482b90c7772444367a.jpg

The US is getting bogged down in the Ukraine conflict despite assertions to the contrary. "American servicemen are involved in [ATACMS] missile guidance... and coordinating their flights to deliver the strike. We can say this with complete confidence," Alexander Mikhailov, head of Russia's Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.The pundit explains that: American security experts echo the Russian scholar. Speaking on the Judging Freedom podcast on Tuesday, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated that "ATACMS cannot be operated by anyone but the US": The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the US against growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the US greenlighting Ukraine's strikes deep inside Russia with ATACMS means "a qualitatively" new situation in terms of Washington's involvement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/lavrov-calls-use-of-atacms-in-bryansk-region-signal-that-us-wants-escalation-1120932047.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/atacms-strike-on-russias-soil-equates-declaration-of-war-expert-1120935239.html

bryansk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine fired six atacms missiles at bryansk region, only us can operate atacms, nato, us specialists download data into atacms missiles, why atacms strike on bryansk means us attack on russia, russian new nuclear doctrine