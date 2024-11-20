International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/only-americans-can-do-it-why-ukrainians-cant-launch-atacms-alone-1120946127.html
‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone
‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone
Sputnik International
Five US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles were intercepted and one was damaged by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems on November 19, as Ukrainian forces launched six missiles at Russia's Bryansk region at 3:25 am.
2024-11-20T17:37+0000
2024-11-20T17:37+0000
analysis
army tactical missile system (atacms)
americans
us
opinion
military & intelligence
scott ritter
alexander mikhailov
bryansk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/14/1120945961_0:157:3087:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_6e1fbb66624434482b90c7772444367a.jpg
The US is getting bogged down in the Ukraine conflict despite assertions to the contrary. "American servicemen are involved in [ATACMS] missile guidance... and coordinating their flights to deliver the strike. We can say this with complete confidence," Alexander Mikhailov, head of Russia's Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.The pundit explains that: American security experts echo the Russian scholar. Speaking on the Judging Freedom podcast on Tuesday, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated that "ATACMS cannot be operated by anyone but the US": The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the US against growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the US greenlighting Ukraine's strikes deep inside Russia with ATACMS means "a qualitatively" new situation in terms of Washington's involvement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/lavrov-calls-use-of-atacms-in-bryansk-region-signal-that-us-wants-escalation-1120932047.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/atacms-strike-on-russias-soil-equates-declaration-of-war-expert-1120935239.html
bryansk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/14/1120945961_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff3a7a9a78ebc06d90fd498dc5aab3bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine fired six atacms missiles at bryansk region, only us can operate atacms, nato, us specialists download data into atacms missiles, why atacms strike on bryansk means us attack on russia, russian new nuclear doctrine
ukraine fired six atacms missiles at bryansk region, only us can operate atacms, nato, us specialists download data into atacms missiles, why atacms strike on bryansk means us attack on russia, russian new nuclear doctrine

‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone

17:37 GMT 20.11.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Zakharov / Go to the mediabankRussian air defense system shot down ATACMS missiles that attacked Lugansk
Russian air defense system shot down ATACMS missiles that attacked Lugansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Zakharov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Five US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles were intercepted and one was damaged by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems on November 19, as Ukrainian forces launched six missiles at Russia's Bryansk region at 3:25 am.
The US is getting bogged down in the Ukraine conflict despite assertions to the contrary.
"American servicemen are involved in [ATACMS] missile guidance... and coordinating their flights to deliver the strike. We can say this with complete confidence," Alexander Mikhailov, head of Russia's Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
The pundit explains that:
US-made ATACMS use satellite navigation data that is provided by the US military
target selection and their coordinates is carried out by US military-technical specialists
the process of loading the flight mission into the missile's guidance head is conducted by US soldiers
"The launch cannot be carried out without the American officers," says Mikhailov, "[Americans] wouldn't transfer either the algorithms, or the codes, or the mechanisms for entering coordinates into the ATACMS missiles to officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
World
Lavrov Calls Use of ATACMS in Bryansk Region Signal That US Wants Escalation
Yesterday, 15:54 GMT
American security experts echo the Russian scholar.
Speaking on the Judging Freedom podcast on Tuesday, former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated that "ATACMS cannot be operated by anyone but the US":
the guidance system and the data that is going in is developed by the Pentagon's geospatial analysts in Europe
the data, classified using National Security Agency cryptology, is communicated from the European site to a downlink station in Ukraine manned by US specialists
it then is loaded up on the ATACMS again by US specialists

"So the mission is planned by the US, the data is loaded into the missile and when the button is fired it's being... fired by the US against Russia," Ritter says. "Only Americans can do it."

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the US against growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the US greenlighting Ukraine's strikes deep inside Russia with ATACMS means "a qualitatively" new situation in terms of Washington's involvement.
Russian S-400 air defence system launches missile during drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
Analysis
ATACMS Strike on Russia's Soil Equates Declaration of War - Expert
Yesterday, 18:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала