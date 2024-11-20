https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russia-discovers-new-way-to-diagnose-diabetic-foot-syndrome-1120943341.html

Russia Discovers New Way to Diagnose Diabetic Foot Syndrome

Scientists from Russia’s Saratov State Medical University (SSMU) have developed a technique to predict the likelihood of healing wounds on the feet of patients suffering from atherosclerosis of lower limb arteries and diabetes mellitus.

Scientists from Russia’s Saratov State Medical University (SSMU) have developed a technique to predict the likelihood of healing wounds on the feet of patients suffering from atherosclerosis of lower limb arteries and diabetes mellitus.They believe implementing this innovation will improve the treatment outcomes for diabetic foot syndrome. The findings were published in the Pirogov Russian Journal of Surgery.Patients with diabetes and atherosclerosis often experience impaired blood circulation in their legs, which can result in amputation and disability. When patients suffer from both conditions simultaneously, they develop diabetic foot syndrome, which requires a multidisciplinary approach to treatment.To assess the risk of limb loss and predict treatment outcomes, doctors use various diagnostic methods. One such method, tissue oximetry, quantifies the degree of oxygenation of foot tissues.Researchers from Saratov State Medical University examined the reliability and efficacy of tissue oximetry in assessing the severity of blood supply issues, selecting treatment strategies, forecasting outcomes, and monitoring treatment results. The study was conducted among patients with critical lower limb ischemia at risk of amputation.The researchers believe that integrating tissue oximetry devices into medical practice could significantly enhance treatment results for patients with diabetic foot syndrome.Research will continue under the Priority 2030 program.

