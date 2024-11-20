International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russia-intends-to-protest-unescos-report-on-journalist-safety--foreign-ministry-1120941606.html
Russia Intends to Protest UNESCO’s Report on Journalist Safety
Russia Intends to Protest UNESCO’s Report on Journalist Safety
Sputnik International
Russia intends to lodge a protest with UNESCO over its recent report on the safety of journalists which omitted cases of casualties among Russian journalists covering the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2024-11-20T12:08+0000
2024-11-20T12:57+0000
russia
maria zakharova
rostislav zhuravlev
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
zaporozhye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3da1f45b9207c47a082c9b826fbf8555.jpg
"We have seen a colossal reaction from the Union of Journalists, from correspondents and newsrooms. Everything we have received, everything that has been published on this matter will not just be handed over or brought to UNESCO's attention, but will be stated as a protest," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik. UNESCO published the Highlights of the 2024 Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity on November 2. It omitted several cases of deaths and injuries among Russian journalists in the line of duty. In particular, the report did not mention Sputnik correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, who died in July 2023 as a result of Ukrainian shelling in the Zaporozhye region. The Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, has sent a letter to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay demanding that the organization stop hushing up facts about violations of the rights of Russian journalists. Similar letters have been sent to UNESCO by the Russian Union of Journalists, and the VGTRK and RT broadcasters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/unesco-faces-backlash-over-anti-russian-bias-in-journalist-safety-report-1120898552.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5409f3d2e07c4593268d92ed834affa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
freedom of speech, assault on journos, assault on journalists, attacks on russian journalists, ukraine crimes
freedom of speech, assault on journos, assault on journalists, attacks on russian journalists, ukraine crimes

Russia Intends to Protest UNESCO’s Report on Journalist Safety

12:08 GMT 20.11.2024 (Updated: 12:57 GMT 20.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankFlowers are placed outside the building of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group in memory of Russian war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev
Flowers are placed outside the building of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group in memory of Russian war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to lodge a protest with UNESCO over its recent report on the safety of journalists which omitted cases of casualties among Russian journalists covering the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We have seen a colossal reaction from the Union of Journalists, from correspondents and newsrooms. Everything we have received, everything that has been published on this matter will not just be handed over or brought to UNESCO's attention, but will be stated as a protest," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.
VGRTK correspondent Igor Kornelyuk reporting from Lugansk. (Archive photo). The journalist was heavily wounded during mortar shelling in the village of Metallist and died of injuries in a Lugansk hospital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
World
UNESCO Faces Backlash Over Anti-Russian Bias in Journalist Safety Report
15 November, 16:04 GMT
UNESCO published the Highlights of the 2024 Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity on November 2. It omitted several cases of deaths and injuries among Russian journalists in the line of duty. In particular, the report did not mention Sputnik correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, who died in July 2023 as a result of Ukrainian shelling in the Zaporozhye region.
The Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, has sent a letter to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay demanding that the organization stop hushing up facts about violations of the rights of Russian journalists. Similar letters have been sent to UNESCO by the Russian Union of Journalists, and the VGTRK and RT broadcasters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала