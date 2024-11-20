https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russia-intends-to-protest-unescos-report-on-journalist-safety--foreign-ministry-1120941606.html

Russia Intends to Protest UNESCO’s Report on Journalist Safety

Russia Intends to Protest UNESCO’s Report on Journalist Safety

Sputnik International

Russia intends to lodge a protest with UNESCO over its recent report on the safety of journalists which omitted cases of casualties among Russian journalists covering the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2024-11-20T12:08+0000

2024-11-20T12:08+0000

2024-11-20T12:57+0000

russia

maria zakharova

rostislav zhuravlev

russia

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

zaporozhye

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3da1f45b9207c47a082c9b826fbf8555.jpg

"We have seen a colossal reaction from the Union of Journalists, from correspondents and newsrooms. Everything we have received, everything that has been published on this matter will not just be handed over or brought to UNESCO's attention, but will be stated as a protest," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik. UNESCO published the Highlights of the 2024 Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity on November 2. It omitted several cases of deaths and injuries among Russian journalists in the line of duty. In particular, the report did not mention Sputnik correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, who died in July 2023 as a result of Ukrainian shelling in the Zaporozhye region. The Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, has sent a letter to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay demanding that the organization stop hushing up facts about violations of the rights of Russian journalists. Similar letters have been sent to UNESCO by the Russian Union of Journalists, and the VGTRK and RT broadcasters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/unesco-faces-backlash-over-anti-russian-bias-in-journalist-safety-report-1120898552.html

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

freedom of speech, assault on journos, assault on journalists, attacks on russian journalists, ukraine crimes