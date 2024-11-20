https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russian-forces-liberate-ilyinka-as-airstrikes-hit-key-ukrainian-infrastructure-1120938736.html

Russian Forces Liberate Ilyinka as Airstrikes Hit Key Ukrainian Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup have successfully liberated the settlement of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup have successfully liberated the settlement of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People's Republic.Furthermore, Russian aviation and artillery struck military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, and drone depots. Air defense systems shot down 141 drones, four Hammer guided bombs, and a HIMARS rocket."Operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces targeted military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities used for Ukraine's military-industrial complex, UAV depots, and concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 139 areas," the ministry reported.Other DevelopmentsTsentr Battlegroup: Repelled 12 attacks in a day. Ukrainian forces lost up to 390 personnel and a "Kazak" armored vehicle. It targeted personnel and equipment of the 100th Mechanized, 1st Tank, 109th Territorial Defense, and 12th National Guard brigades near Druzhba, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Zarya, and Sukhaya Balka in the DPR. It also repelled counterattacks by units from multiple mechanized, ranger, and assault brigades. Ukrainian losses included a "Kazak" armored vehicle, two cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 gun, and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer.Sever Battlegroup: Repelled a counterattack by a Ukrainian assault brigade in the Kharkov Region. It also inflicted losses on the 95th Air Assault and 22nd Mechanized Brigades near Liptsy, Borshchevaya, Chernoglazovka, and Volchansk. Ukrainian losses exceeded 105 personnel, two tanks, two APCs, an infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, and a 152mm D-20 gun.Zapad Battlegroup: Engaged personnel and equipment of 11 Ukrainian brigades in various areas of Kharkov, the DPR, and LPR, improving tactical positions and repelling five counterattacks. Ukrainian losses reached 420 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, three cars, a US-made M113 APC, a 155mm M198 howitzer, and a 105mm M119 gun. It destroyed four ammunition depots and a drone depot.Yug Battlegroup: Advanced into enemy defensive positions, targeting personnel and equipment of several mechanized, motorized, and marine brigades in areas including Zaliznyanskoye, Nikolayevka, and Chasov Yar in the DPR. It repelled two counterattacks by the 116th Territorial Defense Brigade. Ukrainian losses amounted to 500 personnel, a "Kazak" armored vehicle, four pickups, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 105mm M119 gun, and two 122mm D-30 howitzers. It also destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 radar and five ammunition depots.Vostok Battlegroup: Improved frontline positions, striking Ukrainian units including the 33rd Mechanized Brigade and multiple territorial defense brigades near Razliv, Velikaya Novoselka, and Oktabr in the DPR. It repelled two counterattacks by the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade. Ukrainian losses included 115 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 APC, two cars, a 155mm "Bohdana" SPG, and two US-made M198 howitzers. It also destroyed an "Enclave-N" electronic warfare station.Dnepr Battlegroup: Targeted personnel and equipment of the 65th and 110th Mechanized Brigades, and territorial defense brigades near Novopavlovka, Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye, and Dneprovskoye, Nikolskoye, and Kazatskoye in Kherson. Ukrainian losses included up to 80 personnel, three cars, a 152mm D-20 gun, an "Enclave-N" electronic warfare station, and a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station. It also destroyed a military-technical warehouse.

