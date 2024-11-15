https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/russian-forces-liberate-five-settlements-in-key-regions-1120893605.html

Russian Forces Liberate Five Settlements in Key Regions

Russian Forces Liberate Five Settlements in Key Regions

Sputnik International

Russian military forces have liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kharkov region over the past week, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2024-11-15T09:51+0000

2024-11-15T09:51+0000

2024-11-15T10:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120511820_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ad379bb68550ca0ac859985a2b40c2d.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Tsentr Battlegroup has gained control of the settlement of Stepanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Thus, Russian forces have liberated five settlements during this week."Through the coordinated actions of the Zapad Battlegroup, the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region was liberated. Forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup continued advancing into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlements of Voznesenka, Volchenka, and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of decisive actions by the Vostok Battlegroup, the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry stated.Additionally, over the past week, Russian forces conducted 42 group strikes using precision weapons and attack drones targeting Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises, energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), and Ukrainian military infrastructure."From November 9 to 15 of this year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 42 group strikes using precision weapons and attack drones, resulting in the destruction of energy facilities used to support Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises, military airfield infrastructure, workshops producing components for Sapsan operational-tactical missiles, assembly and storage sites for attack drones and their components, as well as arsenals, ammunition depots, explosives, and fuel storage facilities," the military briefing stated.The strikes also targeted training bases for new recruits, a logistics center for the UAF, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed forces units, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Other DevelopmentsTsentr Battlegroup repelled 65 attacks and inflicted losses of over 3,235 personnel, five tanks including a German Leopard, 26 armored vehicles, 33 vehicles, and 30 artillery pieces. Ukrainian formations targeted include seven mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, one assault brigade, two marine brigades, one territorial defense brigade, three national guard brigades, and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine's National Police.Sever Battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 2,760 personnel, 24 tanks including a British Challenger and German Leopard, 15 infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers including two U.S. M113s, 76 other armored vehicles, 135 vehicles, and 30 artillery pieces. Formations targeted include one tank brigade, six mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, one marine brigade, six territorial defense brigades, and two national guard brigades in the Kursk region and Kharkov direction.Yug Battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 4,715 personnel, five tanks, seven armored vehicles, 39 vehicles, and 27 artillery pieces including 10 of Western origin. The battlegroup targeted five mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade, one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, one airborne assault brigade, one territorial defense brigade, and one national guard brigade. They also destroyed 15 electronic warfare stations, 22 ammunition depots, and repelled 17 counterattacks.Zapad Battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 3,435 personnel, three tanks, nine armored vehicles, 40 vehicles, and 18 artillery pieces including seven NATO-made self-propelled systems. They targeted six mechanized brigades, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade, one airmobile brigade, two territorial defense brigades, and one national guard brigade. Additionally, 11 electronic warfare stations and 22 ammunition depots were destroyed, and 17 counterattacks were repelled.Vostok Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Rovnopol in the DPR and inflicted losses of up to 960 personnel, two tanks, 12 armored vehicles including two U.S. M113s, 38 vehicles, and six artillery pieces. Ukrainian formations targeted include two mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade, one marine brigade, four territorial defense brigades, and two national guard brigades. They also repelled 16 counterattacks.Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 465 personnel, nine artillery pieces, 26 vehicles, and destroyed four ammunition depots. The battlegroup targeted three mechanized brigades, one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and two territorial defense brigades.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation