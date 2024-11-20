'Shocking but Not Surprising': Russia Condemns US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

International
The United States' latest veto on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza is shocking, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the US had vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.The draft resolution was put forward by the council’s 10 elected members (E10). The document demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.The draft text rejected "any effort to starve Palestinians" and demanded immediate access to humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.The US is fully responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip, Nebenzia said, adding that Russia will continue to call for an end to violence against Palestinians and contribute "calling out the abuses and hypocrisy by the United States when it comes to settling the situation."
16:41 GMT 20.11.2024 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 20.11.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankUN Security Council session
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States' latest veto on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza is shocking, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the US had vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.
"It is shocking that the US has vetoed an effort to save the lives of Palestinians and Israelis. Though perhaps we should not be surprised about it," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.
The draft resolution was put forward by the council’s 10 elected members (E10). The document demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
The draft text rejected "any effort to starve Palestinians" and demanded immediate access to humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.
The US is fully responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip, Nebenzia said, adding that Russia will continue to call for an end to violence against Palestinians and contribute "calling out the abuses and hypocrisy by the United States when it comes to settling the situation."
