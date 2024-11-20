https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/shocking-but-not-surprising-russia-condemns-us-veto-on-gaza-ceasefire-resolution-1120945767.html

'Shocking but Not Surprising': Russia Condemns US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

'Shocking but Not Surprising': Russia Condemns US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Sputnik International

The United States' latest veto on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza is shocking, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

2024-11-20T16:41+0000

2024-11-20T16:41+0000

2024-11-20T17:30+0000

world

us

vassily nebenzia

palestinians

palestine

un security council (unsc)

israel

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101467/72/1014677252_0:79:2048:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_4f40a95d857ec878ca39e88daac0ac4c.jpg

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the US had vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.The draft resolution was put forward by the council’s 10 elected members (E10). The document demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.The draft text rejected "any effort to starve Palestinians" and demanded immediate access to humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.The US is fully responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip, Nebenzia said, adding that Russia will continue to call for an end to violence against Palestinians and contribute "calling out the abuses and hypocrisy by the United States when it comes to settling the situation."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/hamas-sees-no-point-in-prisoner-exchange-with-israel-until-complete-ceasefire-in-gaza-1120480348.html

palestine

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un security council, palestine-israel conflict, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip, gaza war, ceasefire deal, gaza ceasefire deal, us veto, vassily nebenzia