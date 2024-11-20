https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/ukrainian-opposition-politician-calls-zelenskys-resilience-plan-admission-of-fear-1120945361.html

Ukrainian Opposition Politician Calls Zelensky's 'Resilience Plan' Admission of Fear

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new national plan for bolstering domestic resilience shows that the man is at the end of his rope, frightened and clueless about the situation his country is in, Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk said on Wednesday.

"The internal development plan, unveiled by illegitimate Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada, was nothing but a panicked reaction of a frightened, immature individual faced with real circumstances... He appeared before the lawmakers as confused, unconvincing and insecure. It was very difficult for the audience to understand his reasoning, as much of it was incoherent," Medvedchuk wrote in an op-ed for Smotrim.ru website. Medvedchuk argued that Zelensky’s latest address to parliament laid bare his fears, as evidenced by the secretive nature of the parliamentary session. Medvedchuk suggested that Zelensky feared his own people, falsely claiming that the constitution barred presidential elections while martial law was in place. The politician also said that Zelensky promised enhanced rights protections for service people in an apparent effort to stave off a potential military coup. Medvedchuk highlighted Zelensky’s apparent apprehension over Donald Trump's looming return as US president. Zelensky has repeatedly mocked Trump’s peace initiatives, claiming sole credit for any potential conflict resolution, he said. Zelensky presented his "resilience plan" at a closed-door session in parliament on Tuesday. This is the Ukrainian president's second grand plan in little more than a month. It follows up on the "victory plan," which Zelensky announced in mid-October in a bid to strengthen Kiev's position with allied help.

