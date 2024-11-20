https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/ukrainians-less-hopeful-of-joining-nato-eu-by-2034---poll-1120939314.html

Ukrainians Less Hopeful of Joining NATO, EU by 2034 - Poll

Fewer and fewer Ukrainians believe that the country will join NATO or the European Union in the next 10 years, a new Gallup survey showed on Wednesday.

In August, 51% of Ukrainians expressed confidence that Kiev would be admitted to NATO in the next decade compared to 73% in 2023, according to the poll. In addition, 22% of Ukrainians said that the country would never become a NATO member state. Meanwhile, 61% of Ukrainians believe that the country will become an EU member in the next 10 years compared to 73% in 2023. Some 15% of respondents said that Ukraine would never join the EU. The number of participants in the poll and the margin of error were not provided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is a security threat to Russia and this became one of the reasons for launching the special military operation.

