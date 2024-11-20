International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/ukrainians-less-hopeful-of-joining-nato-eu-by-2034---poll-1120939314.html
Ukrainians Less Hopeful of Joining NATO, EU by 2034 - Poll
Ukrainians Less Hopeful of Joining NATO, EU by 2034 - Poll
Sputnik International
Fewer and fewer Ukrainians believe that the country will join NATO or the European Union in the next 10 years, a new Gallup survey showed on Wednesday.
2024-11-20T10:37+0000
2024-11-20T10:37+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
nato
european union (eu)
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf3090cd79b1f818499c0e40f82248a.jpg
In August, 51% of Ukrainians expressed confidence that Kiev would be admitted to NATO in the next decade compared to 73% in 2023, according to the poll. In addition, 22% of Ukrainians said that the country would never become a NATO member state. Meanwhile, 61% of Ukrainians believe that the country will become an EU member in the next 10 years compared to 73% in 2023. Some 15% of respondents said that Ukraine would never join the EU. The number of participants in the poll and the margin of error were not provided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is a security threat to Russia and this became one of the reasons for launching the special military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/ukraine-will-lose-if-us-ceases-military-aid---zelensky-1120937377.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a58c0f7893c37074072b80adfc92b2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine nato, nato expansion
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine nato, nato expansion

Ukrainians Less Hopeful of Joining NATO, EU by 2034 - Poll

10:37 GMT 20.11.2024
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA woman walks past the tombs of Ukrainian soldiers in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 23, 2024
A woman walks past the tombs of Ukrainian soldiers in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fewer and fewer Ukrainians believe that the country will join NATO or the European Union in the next 10 years, a new Gallup survey showed on Wednesday.
In August, 51% of Ukrainians expressed confidence that Kiev would be admitted to NATO in the next decade compared to 73% in 2023, according to the poll. In addition, 22% of Ukrainians said that the country would never become a NATO member state.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Nov. 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky’s Cash Cry: Ukraine Facing Defeat If US Purse Strings Cut
06:59 GMT
Meanwhile, 61% of Ukrainians believe that the country will become an EU member in the next 10 years compared to 73% in 2023. Some 15% of respondents said that Ukraine would never join the EU.
The number of participants in the poll and the margin of error were not provided.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is a security threat to Russia and this became one of the reasons for launching the special military operation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала