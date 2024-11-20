https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/us-oks-100mln-sale-of-equipment-services-to-maintain-weapons-systems-in-ukraine-1120936129.html

US OKs $100Mln Sale of Equipment, Services to Maintain Weapons Systems in Ukraine

The United States has approved a possible $100 million sale of equipment and services to Ukraine for sustainment of US-supplied weapons systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of Blanket Order Sustainment of US Army Supplied Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $100 million," the DSCA said in a statement. The DSCA has delivered the required certification notifying Congress, it added. Ukraine has requested to buy equipment and services for refurbishment of vehicles; technical assistance; training; publications; and other related elements of logistics and program support, according to the statement.

