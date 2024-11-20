International
LIVE: Sputnik Hosts Roundtable Discussion on BRICS Potential
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The United States has approved a possible $100 million sale of equipment and services to Ukraine for sustainment of US-supplied weapons systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of Blanket Order Sustainment of US Army Supplied Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $100 million," the DSCA said in a statement. The DSCA has delivered the required certification notifying Congress, it added. Ukraine has requested to buy equipment and services for refurbishment of vehicles; technical assistance; training; publications; and other related elements of logistics and program support, according to the statement.
US OKs $100Mln Sale of Equipment, Services to Maintain Weapons Systems in Ukraine

01:55 GMT 20.11.2024 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 20.11.2024)
WASHINGTON, November 19 (Sputnik) – The United States has approved a possible $100 million sale of equipment and services to Ukraine for sustainment of US-supplied weapons systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of Blanket Order Sustainment of US Army Supplied Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $100 million," the DSCA said in a statement.
The DSCA has delivered the required certification notifying Congress, it added.
Ukraine has requested to buy equipment and services for refurbishment of vehicles; technical assistance; training; publications; and other related elements of logistics and program support, according to the statement.
