Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Pentagon Lifts Ban on Presence of US Contractors in Ukraine to Repair US Weapons - Reports
The US Department of Defense has lifted a ban on the presence of US defense contractors in Ukraine to repair weapons supplied by Washington to Kiev, Reuters reported on Friday.
In June, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the White House was working to lift the de facto ban on the presence of US military contractors in Ukraine, adding that the White House had not yet received President Joe Biden's approval. CNN reported later on Friday, citing an official familiar with the situation, that US military contractors would help maintain and repair F16 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems, adding that these systems required "specific technical expertise to maintain." The report also read that the Pentagon was expected to start listing contracts online. Contractors will be reportedly deployed far from the front lines and will not be involved in fighting. The Foreign Policy journal reported earlier that Ukrainian companies were not permitted to repair US weapons in accordance with US export laws, while US contractors could not go to the front lines to assist with repairs of US-made equipment without a White House permission.
In June, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the White House was working to lift the de facto ban on the presence of US military contractors in Ukraine, adding that the White House had not yet received President Joe Biden's approval.
CNN reported later on Friday, citing an official familiar with the situation, that US military contractors would help maintain and repair F16 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems, adding that these systems required "specific technical expertise to maintain."
The report also read that the Pentagon was expected to start listing contracts online. Contractors will be reportedly deployed far from the front lines and will not be involved in fighting.
The Foreign Policy journal reported earlier that Ukrainian companies were not permitted to repair US weapons in accordance with US export laws, while US contractors could not go to the front lines to assist with repairs of US-made equipment without a White House permission.
