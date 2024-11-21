https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/icc-issues-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-gallant-for-alleged-war-crimes-in-gaza--statement-1120952729.html

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu, Gallant for Alleged War Crimes in Gaza- Statement

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued on Thursday arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

"The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest," the statement read. The court rejected Israel's arguments on lack of jurisdiction over Netanyahu and Gallant arrest warrants . Harsh RebukeThe office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of isolating Israel and supporting terrorism against the Jewish state, Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the ICC has issued on Thursday arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza."Today, the ICC has decided to ignore the evidence and arguments presented by Israel, actually taking the side of the regional war unleashed by the Iranian regime against Israel. The ICC has decided to support a campaign of total disinformation with antisemitic overtones, the purpose of which is to isolate Israel from its allies and facilitate terrorist attacks against our country," Gendelman said on Telegram.

