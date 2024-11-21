International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/north-korea-russia-sign-document-on-trade-technical-cooperation---state-media-1120950579.html
North Korea, Russia Sign Document on Trade, Technical Cooperation - State Media
North Korea, Russia Sign Document on Trade, Technical Cooperation - State Media
Sputnik International
Russia and North Korea signed a protocol on the 11th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, during which cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, science, education, healthcare and tourism was discussed
2024-11-21T10:22+0000
2024-11-21T10:22+0000
world
russia
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
kim jong un
asian version of nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113336154_0:188:2973:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_014f4cdd3a9da03cc58895cbcdf4698a.jpg
The ceremony was attended by North Korean Minister of External Economic Relations Yun Jong Ho and Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, as well as Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, the report said. In addition, Kozlov reportedly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/north-korea-ratifies-treaty-on-strategic-partnership-with-russia---report-1120857462.html
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113336154_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10de4f5cb283275678294f2eeafe6118.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-north korea, asian version of nato, asian security, korean peninsula, security
russia-north korea, asian version of nato, asian security, korean peninsula, security

North Korea, Russia Sign Document on Trade, Technical Cooperation - State Media

10:22 GMT 21.11.2024
© POOL / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un inspect Vostochny Cosmodrome
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un inspect Vostochny Cosmodrome - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Russia and North Korea signed a protocol on the 11th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, during which cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, science, education, healthcare and tourism was discussed, news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by North Korean Minister of External Economic Relations Yun Jong Ho and Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, as well as Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, the report said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement. June 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
World
North Korea Ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Report
11 November, 23:25 GMT
In addition, Kozlov reportedly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала