North Korea, Russia Sign Document on Trade, Technical Cooperation - State Media

Russia and North Korea signed a protocol on the 11th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, during which cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, science, education, healthcare and tourism was discussed

The ceremony was attended by North Korean Minister of External Economic Relations Yun Jong Ho and Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, as well as Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, the report said. In addition, Kozlov reportedly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

