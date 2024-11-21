https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/russia-becomes-eus-largest-gas-exporter-for-1st-time-since-may-2022---statistics-1120947211.html

Russia Becomes EU's Largest Gas Exporter for 1st Time Since May 2022 - Statistics

Russia Becomes EU's Largest Gas Exporter for 1st Time Since May 2022 - Statistics

Russia became the EU's largest gas exporter for the first time since spring 2022 in September, with its share reaching 23.7%, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

In September, European companies purchased $1.48 billion worth of gas from Russia, which is around 30% more than in the same month a year ago. Liquefied natural gas accounted for 40% of the purchases, with the remaining 60% being pipeline gas. The increase made Russia the EU's largest gas exporter, with its share growing to 23.74% from August's 16.54%. This happened for the first time since May 2022, when Russia's share in the EU's gas imports was at 22.9%. Algeria went one place down with the share of 15%, which accounts for $1.16 billion. The US increased its gas sales to the EU by 21% to just over $1 billion, going up to third place from fifth.

