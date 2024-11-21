International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/russia-becomes-eus-largest-gas-exporter-for-1st-time-since-may-2022---statistics-1120947211.html
Russia Becomes EU's Largest Gas Exporter for 1st Time Since May 2022 - Statistics
Russia Becomes EU's Largest Gas Exporter for 1st Time Since May 2022 - Statistics
Sputnik International
Russia became the EU's largest gas exporter for the first time since spring 2022 in September, with its share reaching 23.7%, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).
2024-11-21T04:40+0000
2024-11-21T04:40+0000
russia
european union (eu)
economy
russian gas
russian natural gas
russian economy
russian economy under sanctions
anti-russian policy
anti-russian bias
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_0:318:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c79b4e1cbea6ade2f54f3b627f8d273.jpg
In September, European companies purchased $1.48 billion worth of gas from Russia, which is around 30% more than in the same month a year ago. Liquefied natural gas accounted for 40% of the purchases, with the remaining 60% being pipeline gas. The increase made Russia the EU's largest gas exporter, with its share growing to 23.74% from August's 16.54%. This happened for the first time since May 2022, when Russia's share in the EU's gas imports was at 22.9%. Algeria went one place down with the share of 15%, which accounts for $1.16 billion. The US increased its gas sales to the EU by 21% to just over $1 billion, going up to third place from fifth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/russia-remains-worlds-largest-gas-exporter-in-2023---igu-1119933640.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c2cbf2357a1baca5d93f3186201605a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european commission, russian liquefied natural gas, liquefied natural gas, russian gas, liquefied gas, russian gas export, gas export, pipeline gas, lng imports, lng exports, russian lng
european commission, russian liquefied natural gas, liquefied natural gas, russian gas, liquefied gas, russian gas export, gas export, pipeline gas, lng imports, lng exports, russian lng

Russia Becomes EU's Largest Gas Exporter for 1st Time Since May 2022 - Statistics

04:40 GMT 21.11.2024
© AP PhotoThe tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia became the EU's largest gas exporter for the first time since spring 2022 in September, with its share reaching 23.7%, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).
In September, European companies purchased $1.48 billion worth of gas from Russia, which is around 30% more than in the same month a year ago. Liquefied natural gas accounted for 40% of the purchases, with the remaining 60% being pipeline gas.
The increase made Russia the EU's largest gas exporter, with its share growing to 23.74% from August's 16.54%. This happened for the first time since May 2022, when Russia's share in the EU's gas imports was at 22.9%.
Algeria went one place down with the share of 15%, which accounts for $1.16 billion. The US increased its gas sales to the EU by 21% to just over $1 billion, going up to third place from fifth.
A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2024
Russia
Russia Remains World's Largest Gas Exporter in 2023 - IGU
28 August, 00:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала