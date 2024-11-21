https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/us-senate-denies-resolutions-to-block-military-sales-to-israel-1120947266.html

US Senate Denies Resolutions to Block Military Sales to Israel

The US Senate has not supported the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) aimed at blocking the sale of over $20 billion in offensive US weaponry to Israel.

The vote was held on three resolutions, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders. The first resolution was supported by 18 lawmakers, while 79 others voted against it, the second was rejected by a 19-78 vote, and the third received the support of only 17 members of the Senate. The resolutions urged to block the sale to Israel of additional Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and enhanced JDAM receivers, tank cartridges, 120-mm High Explosive mortar cartridges, and Modified M1148A1P2 Medium Tactical Vehicles. Sanders also called on to block the sale of 50 new F-15IA aircraft, associated weapons and parts, and upgrade kits for existing F-15 aircraft, according to the document. Sanders has repeatedly stressed that arms sales to Israel violate the US laws. He accused the Israeli government of violating international rules and pointed out that it is illegal for the US to provide it with additional weapons. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 43,900 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

