Bitcoin Rises Above $99,000

Bitcoin Rises Above $99,000

The price of Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH), exceeding $99,000, according to trading data.

The maximum trading price was $99,200 on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange and $99,464 on the Bitmex Cryptocurrency Exchange. Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November. It has gone up some 48% from about $67,000 to over $99,000 since November 5.

