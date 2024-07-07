https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/who-will-benefit-from-boom-in-uranium-demand-1119276273.html

Who Will Benefit From Boom in Uranium Demand?

Western short-sighted sanctions on Russia exposed Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and gas. This has emboldened nuclear advocates and, accordingly, fueled an increased scramble for uranium, acknowledged The Economist.

A scramble for uranium has developed after the Ukraine conflict and short-sighted Western sanctions on Russia exposed Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and gas, The Economist has argued.Kazakhstan is the largest uranium producer in the world but, unfortunately for Europe, boasts a close relationship with Russia and just hosted the 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.With an American ban on uranium enriched in Russia soon to kick in, the West is scrambling to devise more ways to import mined uranium from Kazakhstan directly, noted the publication.However, the legislation allows for waivers in cases when the US determines that no alternative viable source of low-enriched uranium is available to sustain the continued operation of a US nuclear reactor or nuclear energy company, or if it also determines that importing the uranium is in the national interest.Any waiver issued by the US Energy Department must terminate by January 1, 2028, while the ban itself expires on December 31, 2040.A cursory glance at data shows who stands to gain from the uranium boom.It could take the US “years” to replace banned Russian uranium exports, experts previously told Sputnik. Imports of Russian-enriched uranium to the US surged to a record level of $1.2 billion in 2023, marking a 40% increase compared to the import volume for 2022, according to the Bellona Environmental Foundation. The surge was attributed to growing prices and increasing physical volumes of Russian nuclear fuel acquired by the US, rising from 588 tons in 2022 to 702 tons in 2023.

