Detailed Program Released for Landmark Russia-ASEAN Trade and Investment Forum in Malaysia

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation in partnership with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the event will be a major platform for trade and investment cooperation between Russia and ASEAN countries.

The full program for the First International Business Forum 'World of Opportunities: Russia–ASEAN,' on November 26–27, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, has been published.The agenda focuses on key areas including economic and financial collaboration, energy, transportation, technology, healthcare, education and tourism.The highlight of the program will be the plenary session on 'Russia and ASEAN: Toward a New Era of Trade and Economic Cooperation,' featuring prominent speakers.They include Deputy Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev, ASEAN-BAC Malaysia Chairman Nadzir Razak, Ayrat Khairullin, Minister of Digital Development of Tatarstan and Abu Bakar Yusof, Deputy CEO of MATRADE.Other sessions will include discussions on the strategic role of energy partnerships, the potential for digital transformation and opportunities to strengthen tourism and educational ties. Among the notable speakers are Syed Saggaf Sayyed Ahmad, President of the Malaysian Oil and Gas Services Council, SME Association of Malaysia president William Ng and Alexey Poroshin, General Director of First Group and a representative of "Delovaya Rossiya."In total, over 100 representatives from the business, academic and media sectors, as well as experts and public figures, are expected to participate.The event also coincides with the 20th anniversary of Russia’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, highlighting the long-standing strategic relationship between Russia and ASEAN.Russian presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov said the forum would serve as an important platform for discussions on how global economic shifts can create new opportunities for collaboration.The release of the comprehensive program highlights the forum’s ambition to provide actionable insights and foster new partnerships.With a focus on addressing shared challenges and building on mutual strengths, the forum is expected to chart a course for deepened cooperation between Russia and ASEAN.Further details about the program and participants can be found on the Roscongress Foundation’s website.

