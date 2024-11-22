https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/iran-will-launch-lot-of-new-advanced-centrifuges-in-response-to-iaea-resolution-1120959661.html

Iran Will Launch Lot of New Advanced Centrifuges in Response to IAEA Resolution

Tehran will launch a significant number of new advanced centrifuges in response to the resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized, at all levels, that taking confrontational measures and any misuse of the IAEA Board of Governors to pursue political and illegitimate objectives would elicit a reciprocal response. The details of Iran’s potential course of action had already been communicated to the Director General in advance. In alignment with this position, the President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has issued directives to initiate the operation of a substantial number of advanced centrifuges of various models," the ministry said in a statement.On Thursday, media reported, citing sources, that the IAEA Board of Governors had adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for its lack of cooperation on the nuclear issue. The resolution submitted by the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States was approved by 19 out of 35 countries. Russia, China and Burkina Faso voted against it, while 12 countries abstained, the report said on Thursday.The resolution requires the IAEA to prepare a comprehensive report on Iran by the spring of 2025, Reuters reported.

