International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/president-pezeshkian-iran-has-never-and-will-never-seek-nuclear-weapons-1120888406.html
President Pezeshkian: Iran Has Never and Will Never Seek Nuclear Weapons
President Pezeshkian: Iran Has Never and Will Never Seek Nuclear Weapons
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Iran has never tried and will not try to create nuclear weapons.
2024-11-14T16:24+0000
2024-11-14T16:24+0000
world
masoud pezeshkian
donald trump
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
"As we have repeatedly said, we, based on the fatwa of the Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei], we have in no way sought to create nuclear weapons, and we will not create them," Pezeshkian said during talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program. The United States, under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction in its commitments under the deal, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/iran-not-planning-to-revise-nuclear-policy-after-recent-israeli-strike---foreign-ministry-1120705587.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, nuclear weapons, masoud pezeshkian, jcpoa
iran, nuclear weapons, masoud pezeshkian, jcpoa

President Pezeshkian: Iran Has Never and Will Never Seek Nuclear Weapons

16:24 GMT 14.11.2024
© AP Photo / Ahmed JalilIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2024
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Iran has never tried and will not try to create nuclear weapons.
"As we have repeatedly said, we, based on the fatwa of the Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei], we have in no way sought to create nuclear weapons, and we will not create them," Pezeshkian said during talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
World
Iran Not Planning to Revise Nuclear Policy After Recent Israeli Strike - Foreign Ministry
28 October, 10:08 GMT
In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program. The United States, under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction in its commitments under the deal, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала