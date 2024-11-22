https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/israel-preparing-to-attack-iranian-nuclear-facilities---reports-1120958424.html
Israel Preparing to Attack Iranian Nuclear Facilities - Reports
The Israeli authorities reached a consensus at all levels of the security system and political echelon on the need to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, Israeli news portal Walla reported, citing a high-ranking source.
Israel also allegedly has the technological capability to carry out such an attack, the report said on Thursday. Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, the source noted. Economic sanctions against Tehran serve only as a deterrent and are not intended to eliminate Iran’s nuclear project, the source added. Last week, the Axios news portal reported that Israel's attack on Iran that took place in late October destroyed an active top secret nuclear weapons research facility of the Parchin military complex and affected the country's capability to resume nuclear arms research. The destroyed facility reportedly was a part of Iran's Amad nuclear weapons program, which Tehran is believed to have halted in 2003. In late October, the Israel Defense Forces said that they struck military targets in Iran in response to the October 1 attacks on the Jewish state. Media reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military assets and did not target nuclear or oil facilities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities reached a consensus at all levels of the security system and political echelon on the need to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, Israeli news portal Walla reported, citing a high-ranking source.
Israel also allegedly has the technological capability to carry out such an attack, the report said on Thursday. Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, the source noted.
Economic sanctions against Tehran serve only as a deterrent and are not intended to eliminate Iran’s nuclear project, the source added.
Last week, the Axios news portal reported that Israel's attack on Iran that took place in late October destroyed an active top secret nuclear weapons research facility of the Parchin military complex and affected the country's capability to resume nuclear arms research. The destroyed facility reportedly was a part of Iran's Amad nuclear weapons program
, which Tehran is believed to have halted in 2003.
In late October, the Israel Defense Forces said that they struck military targets in Iran in response to the October 1 attacks on the Jewish state. Media reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military assets and did not target nuclear or oil facilities.