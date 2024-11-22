https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/israel-preparing-to-attack-iranian-nuclear-facilities---reports-1120958424.html

Israel Preparing to Attack Iranian Nuclear Facilities - Reports

Israel Preparing to Attack Iranian Nuclear Facilities - Reports

Sputnik International

The Israeli authorities reached a consensus at all levels of the security system and political echelon on the need to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, Israeli news portal Walla reported, citing a high-ranking source.

2024-11-22T04:34+0000

2024-11-22T04:34+0000

2024-11-22T04:34+0000

world

israel

tehran

middle east

israel defense forces (idf)

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119762524_0:218:3254:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_626feccc083703d3c7a37f383689718c.jpg

Israel also allegedly has the technological capability to carry out such an attack, the report said on Thursday. Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, the source noted. Economic sanctions against Tehran serve only as a deterrent and are not intended to eliminate Iran’s nuclear project, the source added. Last week, the Axios news portal reported that Israel's attack on Iran that took place in late October destroyed an active top secret nuclear weapons research facility of the Parchin military complex and affected the country's capability to resume nuclear arms research. The destroyed facility reportedly was a part of Iran's Amad nuclear weapons program, which Tehran is believed to have halted in 2003. In late October, the Israel Defense Forces said that they struck military targets in Iran in response to the October 1 attacks on the Jewish state. Media reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military assets and did not target nuclear or oil facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/fbi-arrests-cia-insider-for-leaking-intel-on-israels-plan-to-attack-iran-1120876790.html

israel

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian nuclear facilities, israeli authorities, security system, iran's nuclear facilities