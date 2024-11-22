https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/italy-canada-uk-to-arrest-netanyahu-to-comply-with-icc-ruling-1120958263.html

Italy, Canada, UK to Arrest Netanyahu to Comply With ICC Ruling

Sputnik International

Italian, Canadian and UK top officials pledged to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to comply with the International Criminal Court’s ruling.

Earlier on Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Later in the day, Netanyahu's office accused the ICC of isolating Israel and supporting terrorism against Israel. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that Rome will have to comply with the ruling if Netanyahu and Gallant arrive in Italy. Crosetto added that he considers the ICC decision to be wrong, as it puts Netanyahu and Gallant "on the same level" as those responsible for the "shameful attack" on October 7, 2023. At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will also comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant. Later, a UK newspaper reported, citing a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office, that the United Kingdom will arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they enter the country. However, the spokesperson reportedly added that Starmer will comply with the ICC decision once the order is ratified by a UK court. US President Joe Biden has called the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outrageous.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "shameful and absurd."On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,000 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

