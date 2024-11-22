International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Moscow Says Aim of Oreshnik Missile Launch at Ukraine's Defense Industry Facility Achieved
Moscow Says Aim of Oreshnik Missile Launch at Ukraine's Defense Industry Facility Achieved
Russia successfully used the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile for the first time in combat conditions, the goal of the launch at a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk has been successfully achieved, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On November 21, 2024, in response to the use of US and UK long-range weapons against targets on the territory of Russia, the armed forces launched a combined strike against one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk. For the first time in combat conditions, the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic equipment was successfully used in the strike. The launch objective was achieved. All warheads reached the target," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past week, Russia has downed five US-made ATACMS missiles, as well as two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the statement read.
Moscow Says Aim of Oreshnik Missile Launch at Ukraine's Defense Industry Facility Achieved

12:56 GMT 22.11.2024 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 22.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankMoscow, Kremlin view
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia successfully used the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile for the first time in combat conditions, the goal of the launch at a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk has been successfully achieved, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On November 21, 2024, in response to the use of US and UK long-range weapons against targets on the territory of Russia, the armed forces launched a combined strike against one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk. For the first time in combat conditions, the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic equipment was successfully used in the strike. The launch objective was achieved. All warheads reached the target," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian air defense system shot down ATACMS missiles that attacked Lugansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
Analysis
‘Only Americans Can Do It’: Why Ukrainians Can’t Launch ATACMS Alone
20 November, 17:37 GMT
Over the past week, Russia has downed five US-made ATACMS missiles, as well as two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the statement read.
