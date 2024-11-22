https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/moscow-says-aim-of-oreshnik-missile-launch-at-ukraines-defense-industry-facility-achieved-1120964713.html

Moscow Says Aim of Oreshnik Missile Launch at Ukraine's Defense Industry Facility Achieved

Moscow Says Aim of Oreshnik Missile Launch at Ukraine's Defense Industry Facility Achieved

Sputnik International

Russia successfully used the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile for the first time in combat conditions, the goal of the launch at a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk has been successfully achieved, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2024-11-22T12:56+0000

2024-11-22T12:56+0000

2024-11-22T13:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

russian defense ministry

army tactical missile system (atacms)

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg

"On November 21, 2024, in response to the use of US and UK long-range weapons against targets on the territory of Russia, the armed forces launched a combined strike against one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk. For the first time in combat conditions, the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic equipment was successfully used in the strike. The launch objective was achieved. All warheads reached the target," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past week, Russia has downed five US-made ATACMS missiles, as well as two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/only-americans-can-do-it-why-ukrainians-cant-launch-atacms-alone-1120946127.html

russia

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, ukrainian defense industry, combat conditions