https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/oreshnik-missile-shows-russias-retaliatory-power-to-western-arms-supplies-1120963123.html
Oreshnik Missile Shows Russia's Retaliatory Power to Western Arms Supplies
Oreshnik Missile Shows Russia's Retaliatory Power to Western Arms Supplies
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's further actions if the West does not take its concerns into account have been outlined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 22.11.2024, Sputnik International
2024-11-22T10:56+0000
2024-11-22T10:56+0000
2024-11-22T12:09+0000
world
russia
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
army tactical missile system (atacms)
ukraine
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1b5bece541ad2d474c3c52588c2a70.jpg
Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro, on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile. The main message of Putin's statement is that the West's reckless decisions on the supply of missiles to Ukraine cannot remain unanswered, the official said. Additionally, Russia sent the US an automatic warning about the launch of the Oreshnik missile due to the fact that the missile is a ballistic one, the official said, adding that the missile "does not cause responsibilities like an intercontinental missile, but still, since it is ballistic, this ... operates in automatic mode." "The Russian side clearly demonstrated its capabilities," Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/putin-russia-strikes-ukrainian-defense-facility-with-new-oreshnik-ballistic-missile-1120955755.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f3973a7101ca6ec7e1db0afc898a74.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, army tactical missile system (atacms), ukraine, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, army tactical missile system (atacms), ukraine, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
Oreshnik Missile Shows Russia's Retaliatory Power to Western Arms Supplies
10:56 GMT 22.11.2024 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 22.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's further actions if the West does not take its concerns into account have been outlined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a statement made by President Vladimir Putin about a brand-new medium-range missile, Oreshnik.
Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles
and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro, on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile.
"Further retaliatory actions in the event that our concerns are not taken into account are also quite clearly outlined," Peskov told reporters.
The main message of Putin's statement is that the West's reckless decisions on the supply of missiles to Ukraine cannot remain unanswered, the official said.
"We would, of course, prefer that Washington listened to the statements the Russian president made several months ago in St. Petersburg, where he absolutely exhaustively outlined our position on permission to use this foreign missile technology to strike deep into Russian territory. In St. Petersburg, the president sent a clear message, and we, frankly, would prefer that message to be taken into account," Peskov said.
Additionally, Russia sent the US an automatic warning about the launch of the Oreshnik missile due to the fact that the missile is a ballistic one, the official said, adding that the missile "does not cause responsibilities like an intercontinental missile, but still, since it is ballistic, this ... operates in automatic mode."
"The Russian side clearly demonstrated its capabilities," Peskov said.