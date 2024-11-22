https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/oreshnik-missile-shows-russias-retaliatory-power-to-western-arms-supplies-1120963123.html

Oreshnik Missile Shows Russia's Retaliatory Power to Western Arms Supplies

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro, on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile. The main message of Putin's statement is that the West's reckless decisions on the supply of missiles to Ukraine cannot remain unanswered, the official said. Additionally, Russia sent the US an automatic warning about the launch of the Oreshnik missile due to the fact that the missile is a ballistic one, the official said, adding that the missile "does not cause responsibilities like an intercontinental missile, but still, since it is ballistic, this ... operates in automatic mode." "The Russian side clearly demonstrated its capabilities," Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/putin-russia-strikes-ukrainian-defense-facility-with-new-oreshnik-ballistic-missile-1120955755.html

