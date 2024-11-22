https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russia-offers-to-build-spaceports-for-some-friendly-countries--roscosmos-chief-1120964819.html
Russia Offers to Build Spaceports for Some Friendly Countries – Roscosmos Chief
Russia Offers to Build Spaceports for Some Friendly Countries – Roscosmos Chief
Russia has offered some friendly countries the construction of spaceports on their territory, this is most relevant for countries that lie on the equator, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said on Friday.
"Today, among the main partners, we can probably name countries such as India, China, Iran. We have big plans with South Africa, with a number of African countries, with Algeria, Zimbabwe, with Indonesia, with Malaysia," Yury Borisov told Solovyov Live channel. Roscosmos has added the building of ground infrastructure for the launch of carrier-rockets from the territory of friendly countries to its list of traditional services, Borisov said, adding that these proposals are especially relevant for countries that are close to the equator. Until recently and before the introduction of sanctions against Russia, around 70% of Roscosmos' exports went to "so-called unfriendly countries," Borisov said. Roscosmos' export policy is changing now, and active work is underway with countries in the southeast Asia, as well as with African countries, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has offered some friendly countries the construction of spaceports on their territory, this is most relevant for countries that lie on the equator, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said on Friday.
"Today, among the main partners, we can probably name countries such as India, China, Iran. We have big plans with South Africa, with a number of African countries, with Algeria, Zimbabwe, with Indonesia, with Malaysia," Yury Borisov told Solovyov Live channel.
Roscosmos
has added the building of ground infrastructure for the launch of carrier-rockets from the territory of friendly countries to its list of traditional services, Borisov said, adding that these proposals are especially relevant for countries that are close to the equator.
Until recently and before the introduction of sanctions against Russia, around 70% of Roscosmos' exports went to "so-called unfriendly countries," Borisov said. Roscosmos' export policy is changing now, and active work is underway with countries in the southeast Asia, as well as with African countries, he added.