Russian Armed Forces Disrupted Entire 2025 Campaign of Ukrainian Forces – Defense Minister
The Russian armed forces have disrupted the entire 2025 campaign of the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
"This work that we have done now, here [the operational direction of the northern group of the Russian forces] the best [Ukrainian] units have been eliminated. Now the advance has accelerated. In fact, they have disrupted the entire 2025 campaign," Belousov said.
