https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russian-armed-forces-disrupted-entire-2025-campaign-of-ukrainian-forces--defense-minister-1120961071.html

Russian Armed Forces Disrupted Entire 2025 Campaign of Ukrainian Forces – Defense Minister

Russian Armed Forces Disrupted Entire 2025 Campaign of Ukrainian Forces – Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have disrupted the entire 2025 campaign of the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

2024-11-22T09:13+0000

2024-11-22T09:13+0000

2024-11-22T09:13+0000

military

russia

ukraine

andrei belousov

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118402324_0:180:3241:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_bbbb4af1dc638260c0641b1667070a82.jpg

"This work that we have done now, here [the operational direction of the northern group of the Russian forces] the best [Ukrainian] units have been eliminated. Now the advance has accelerated. In fact, they have disrupted the entire 2025 campaign," Belousov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/russian-military-traps-ukrainian-forces-in-kursk-cauldron-over-80-enemy-fighters-killed-1120912958.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, russian defense minister andrei belousov, ukrainian armed forces