Russian Ombudswoman Says 46 Residents of Kursk Region Return Home From Ukraine

A total of 46 residents of Russia's Kursk Region returned home as result of negotiation process with Ukraine, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday.

"Today, a total of 46 residents of the Kursk Region returned to Russia from Ukraine as a result of the negotiation process with the Ukrainian side," Moskalkova said on Telegram. It was clarified that among those returned were a wheelchair user and 12 children.They were taken away by Ukrainian armed forces from the territory of the Kursk region, after the armed attack on the region in August, the ombudswoman explained.Moskalkova emphasized that this humanitarian effort was carried out through the combined efforts of the Russian Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, intelligence agencies, and Belarusian state authorities. In October, Moskalkova revealed that the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights had received appeals from the relatives of more than 1,000 residents of the Kursk Region, who were forcibly taken by Ukrainian armed forces. She described these actions by Kyiv as a blatant violation of the Geneva Convention and later raised the issue with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets. The ombudswoman also stated that following the Ukrainian armed forces' incursion, at least 112,000 people were evacuated from the Kursk Region. Of these, around 12,000 are staying in temporary accommodation centers and social institutions, while the rest are living with relatives. Approximately 40,000 individuals declined evacuation and returned to their homes.

