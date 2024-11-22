https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/us-fundamentally-rejects-iccs-arrest-warrants-for-netanyahu-gallant--white-house-1120959461.html

US Fundamentally Rejects ICC's Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant – White House

US Fundamentally Rejects ICC's Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant – White House

Sputnik International

The United States rejects the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

2024-11-22T05:27+0000

2024-11-22T05:27+0000

2024-11-22T05:27+0000

world

israel

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

gaza violence

war crimes

ethnic cleansing

genocide

international criminal court (icc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg

"We fundamentally reject the court's decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israel officials. We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutors' rush to seek arrest warrants, and the troubling process errors that led to this decision," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing. She further stated that the US fundamentally rejects the ICC’s jurisdiction over the matter.However, when pressed on the basis for this rejection, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh was unable to provide a clear legal justification during a separate briefing. “We can reject decisions from the court that come down in various forms,” Singh claimed, offering no substantive legal explanation.Despite repeated questioning, Singh admitted that she was unaware of any formal legal review underpinning the administration's stance, raising questions about the credibility of the US rejection and whether it is driven purely by political considerations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/icc-issues-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-gallant-for-alleged-war-crimes-in-gaza--statement-1120952729.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes, criminal court