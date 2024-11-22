https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/us-fundamentally-rejects-iccs-arrest-warrants-for-netanyahu-gallant--white-house-1120959461.html
US Fundamentally Rejects ICC's Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant – White House
The United States rejects the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"We fundamentally reject the court's decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israel officials. We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutors' rush to seek arrest warrants, and the troubling process errors that led to this decision," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing. She further stated that the US fundamentally rejects the ICC’s jurisdiction over the matter.However, when pressed on the basis for this rejection, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh was unable to provide a clear legal justification during a separate briefing. “We can reject decisions from the court that come down in various forms,” Singh claimed, offering no substantive legal explanation.Despite repeated questioning, Singh admitted that she was unaware of any formal legal review underpinning the administration's stance, raising questions about the credibility of the US rejection and whether it is driven purely by political considerations.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has rejected the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"We fundamentally reject the court's decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israel officials. We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutors' rush to seek arrest warrants, and the troubling process errors that led to this decision," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing. She further stated that the US fundamentally rejects the ICC’s jurisdiction over the matter.
However, when pressed on the basis for this rejection, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh was unable to provide a clear legal justification during a separate briefing.
“So, if you don't have any legal assessment, how can you reject what's been presented by a legal body, one of the highest, you know, it's an international law court. How can you reject it if you don't have a counter legal assessment? Is it a political rejection?” a reporter pressed Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.
“We can reject decisions from the court that come down in various forms,” Singh claimed, offering no substantive legal explanation.
Despite repeated questioning, Singh admitted that she was unaware of any formal legal review underpinning the administration's stance, raising questions about the credibility of the US rejection and whether it is driven purely by political considerations.