White House Refuses to Recognize US Responsibility for Escalation of Conflict in Ukraine
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday declined to acknowledge that US President Joe Biden's authorization of long-range strikes on Russia with ATACMS missiles had contributed to escalating the conflict, instead placing the blame on Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday declined to acknowledge that US President Joe Biden's authorization of long-range strikes on Russia with ATACMS missiles had contributed to escalating the conflict, instead placing the blame on Russia.
“Every step of escalation comes from Russia. They are the ones who are escalating it,” she alleged when asked whether Biden's decision to authorize strikes using long-range ATACMS missiles deep into Russian territory was a factor in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.
Jean-Pierre claimed that neither Ukraine nor the United States bears responsibility for the escalation
.
The launch of a Russian missile will not deter US policy towards Ukraine, the press secretary added. The United States will continue to provide new weapons packages to Ukraine and work to expedite their delivery, she said.
Washington has not seen any signs of Russia preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, the White House spokesperson admitted.
"We haven't seen any indications of Russia preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Washington is not seeking war with Moscow but will continue to send weapons to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh added.
"We don't seek war with Russia, that's not our intention but we absolutely are going to support Ukraine," Singh said during a briefing.
Russia notified the US briefly before launching an intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, the Pentagon spokesperson acknowledged.
Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia fired a non-nuclear hypersonic version of a ballistic missile, striking a Ukrainian arms manufacturer in the city of Dnepropetrovsk in response to Kiev's use of US and UK longer-range weapons to strike Russian territory.