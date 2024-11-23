https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/hezbollah-fired-about-80-projectiles-into-israel-on-friday---israel-defense-forces-1120971983.html
Hezbollah Fired About 80 Projectiles Into Israel on Friday - Israel Defense Forces
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it recorded some 80 projectiles fired by the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah into Israeli territory on Friday.
"Approximately 80 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Friday, November 22nd. The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF said on Telegram. Israel began a large-scale aerial bombardment on September 23, citing the need to secure citizens in the north from Hezbollah missile, rocket and drone attacks.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has exceeded 3,500 since the escalation, according to the Lebanese health authorities.Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it recorded some 80 projectiles fired by the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah into Israeli territory on Friday.
"Approximately 80 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Friday, November 22nd. The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF said on Telegram.
Israel began a large-scale aerial bombardment on September 23, citing the need to secure citizens in the north from Hezbollah missile
, rocket and drone attacks.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has exceeded 3,500 since the escalation, according to the Lebanese health authorities.
Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.