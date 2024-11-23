https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/israeli-airstrike-in-central-beirut-leaves-eight-story-building-in-ruins-casualties-reported-1120974029.html

Israeli Airstrike in Central Beirut Leaves Eight-Story Building in Ruins, Casualties Reported

At least four people were killed and 23 others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beirut's central Basta neighborhood on Saturday morning, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The television channel previously reported an Israeli airstrike on a building in central Beirut. As reported earlier by the Lebanese Al-Jadeed broadcaster, Israeli fighter jets fired at least four missiles at the building, and ambulances arrived at the scene. As a result of the strike, the eight-story building collapsed. The Israeli army had not warned residents of the area about the upcoming strike.Israeli Air Force aircraft launched a series of strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut early on Saturday, hitting the Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Chiyah neighborhoods, the Lebanese Al Manar TV channel reported, citing its own correspondent.Shortly before the strikes, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic-speaking spokesman Avichay Adraee called on residents of the Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry areas to immediately evacuate several buildings because, according to the IDF, they allegedly house facilities of the Shia Hezbollah movement.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

