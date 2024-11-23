https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/russia-introduces-temporary-export-ban-on-precious-metal-scrap-from-december-1-1120979706.html

Russia Introduces Temporary Export Ban on Precious Metal Scrap From December 1

Russia has implemented a temporary export ban on waste and scrap of precious metals from December 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, to enhance the capacity of the country's refining enterprises, the Russian government said on Saturday.

"A temporary ban on the export of precious metal waste and scrap is being introduced in Russia. The decision will increase the workload of Russian refining enterprises. According to the signed government decree, the restriction will be in effect for six months — from December 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025," the government said in a statement. During the restriction period, Russia will not export waste and scrap of precious metals or metals plated with precious metals, as well as other waste and scrap containing precious metals or compounds of precious metals. Additionally, the export of waste and scrap from electrical and electronic products used mainly for the extraction of precious metals, which are important for the domestic market, will be suspended, the statement said. The ban will not include cathode antimony in ingots or samples of precious metal scrap and waste from refining organizations, provided that each sample's weight does not exceed 500 grams (17 oz) per commodity batch, regardless of the number of batches in a foreign trade contract, according to the statement.

russia

