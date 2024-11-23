https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/russian-forces-target-ukrainian-airfields-destroy-aircraft-and-equipment-1120978364.html

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Airfields, Destroy Aircraft and Equipment

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, personnel and equipment over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery targeted the infrastructure of military airfields as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 149 locations," the Mod said.They also destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 jet fighter on the ground.Air defense systems intercepted three French Hammer guided bombs, eight US HIMARS rocket system projectiles and 59 fixed-wing drones.In total, Ukrainian forces reportedly suffered over 1,500 casualties killed and wounded, along with the loss of more than 50 pieces of equipment in on all fronts over the previous 24 hours. Four field ammunition depots were also destroyed.Since the beginning of the special operation, Ukraine has reportedly lost:Other DevelopmentsYug battlegroup: Advanced deeper into enemy defenses, targeting formations of the 24th, 54th and 56th mechanized, 56th motorized infantry and 81st airmobile brigades in the Chasov Yar, Orekhovo-Vasilievka, Seversk, Kramatorsk and Grigorovka areas of Donetsk. Ukrainian losses included up to 490 personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier (APC), five motor vehicles, a Croatian RAK-SA-12 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), a British FH-70 howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two M119 howitzers and an ammunition depot.Vostok battlegroup: improved tactical positions, striking the 32nd mechanized brigade and 113th, 118th, 127th and 241st territorial defense brigades near Volnoye Pole, Razliv, Oktyabr and Novy Komar in Donetsk. Ukrainian losses included up to 155 personnel, three tanks — including two German Leopard tanks — six motor vehicles, a Grad MLRS, a US-made M198 howitzer, an Enclave electronic warfare station and other equipment.Tsentr battlegroup: secured advantageous positions, repelled three counterattacks and inflicted losses on the 23rd, 100th and 132nd mechanized, 152nd infantry brigades, 109th and 111th territorial defense brigades near Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Shevchenko, Druzhba, Yablonovka and Sukhaya Balka in Donetsk. Ukrainian losses included over 400 personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, a D-20 gun, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, two D-30 howitzers and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.Zapad battlegroup: improved positions and struck the 14th, 60th and 67th mechanized brigades, 115th territorial defense brigade and 27th national guard brigade near Kucheryovka, Novoosinovo, Senkovo and Ivanovka. They repelled three counterattacks, inflicting losses of up to 410 personnel, two APCs, five motor vehicles, a US-made M198 howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, a Nona self-propelled mortar, an Italian Mod 56 howitzer and a Rapira anti-tank gun. Four ammunition depots and electronic warfare stations were also destroyed.Sever battlegroup: targeted the 43rd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, and 95th airborne brigades near Volchansk, Liptsy and Kharkov city. Ukrainian losses totaled up to 40 personnel, an APC, two motor vehicles, a D-20 gun and a D-30 howitzer.Dnepr battlegroup: struck the 110th mechanized brigade, 103rd and 118th territorial defense brigades and 15th national guard brigade near Novopavlovka and Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye and Kazatskoye in Kherson. Losses included over 40 personnel, four motor vehicles and Bukovel-AD and Enclave-N electronic warfare stations.

