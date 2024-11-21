https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/russia-liberates-dalneye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1120950067.html

Russia Liberates Dalneye Settlement in Donetsk Region

Russia Liberates Dalneye Settlement in Donetsk Region

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the the Yug Battlegroup had secured the settlement of Dalneye in the Donetsk Region.

"Through decisive actions, forces of the Yug Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Dalneye in the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]," the ministry's briefing stated.Furthermore, forces of Russia's Yug Battlegroup repelled a Ukrainian counterattack, inflicting losses of up to 380 personnel within a day. Strikes targeted formations of the 33rd and 54th Mechanized Brigades and the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade near Chervonoye, Seversk, Verolyubovka, Dachnoye, and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. The battlegroup also destroyed equipment including a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and four 105-mm M119 howitzers supplied by the US. Additionally, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot were eliminated.Other DevelopmentsSever Battlegroup: Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 personnel, two tanks, and 11 armored vehicles. Formations of the 116th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 5th Border Detachment were struck near Lebedevka and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region. Losses included a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.Zapad Battlegroup: The forces of the battlegroup inflicted losses on four Ukrainian brigades in Kupyansk, Zagryzovo, Glushkovka, and Krasny Liman, repelling five counterattacks. Ukrainian losses reached up to 480 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, a UK-made M198 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two Enclave-N electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were also destroyed.Tsentr Battlegroup: The grouping advanced deeper into Ukrainian defenses, repelling 11 counterattacks and inflicting over 385 personnel losses. Strikes targeted the 100th Mechanized, 68th Infantry, 425th Air Assault Brigades, and other units near Grodovka, Sukhoy Yar, Dachenkoye, Ulyanovka, Dimitrov, and Pravdovka. Equipment losses included two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, an M113 armored personnel carrier, a D-20 gun, two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.Vostok Battlegroup: Ukrainian losses included up to 145 personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, and an M113 armored personnel carrier. The grouping took advantageous positions and struck formations of the 33rd Mechanized, 71st Infantry Brigades, and 130th Territorial Defense Brigade near Zelenoye Pole, Ulakly, and Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A counterattack by the 36th Marine Brigade was repelled, and a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer was destroyed.Dnepr Battlegroup: The forces of the battlegroup destroyed a field ammunition depot, nine vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Ukrainian losses totaled up to 85 personnel, with strikes targeting the 31st Mechanized, 141st Infantry Brigades, and the 118th and 126th Territorial Defense Brigades near Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region, as well as Burgunka and Nikolskyoe in the Kherson region.

